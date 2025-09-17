The Summer I Turned Pretty: Star Lola Tung Bold & Hot Pics That Sets the Internet on Fire
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is already winning the hearts of audiences. Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, and Christopher Briney once again made fans go crazy with their sizzling chemistry, charming screen presence, and unforgettable love triangle. Lola Tung is stealing hearts not just with her acting but also with her bold and sexy looks. Let’s take a look at her hot and sexy pics that make her one of the most-talked-about young stars.
Lola Tung in Miniest Top
Lola Tung goes bold in a black satin skirt and top featuring a belt design around the chest and sleek straps.
Lola Tung in Shimmery Glam
Lola Tung looks like a diva in a maroon bra layered with a pink crop top. She paired it with a glittery bikini line dress with furry sleeves.
Lola Tung in White Bikini
Lola Tung looks joyful in a white bikini with a veil on her head. She goes for minimal makeup and jewelry for this look.
Lola Tung in Printed Mini Dress
Lola Tung looks hot in a printed mini dress with a deep V neckline and red laced border. She paired it with silver pencil heels and a yellow mini purse.
Lola Tung in Stone Studded Dress
Lola Tung turns heads in a stone-studded structured nude mini dress with a high neckline. She accessorized it with statement jewellery.
Lola Tung in White Top
Lola Tung stuns in a white, sleek top through which she gives a sneak peek of her silver bra. She opts for shimmery blue eyeshadow and nude lip shade.
Lola Tung in Black & White Dress
Lola Tung turns head in a satin black and white dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorized it with a statement diamond and a black choker.
Lola Tung in Blue Swimsuit
Lola Tung looks screaming hot in a blue swimsuit with a round neckline. Her curves and toned body are worth the hype.
Disclamier
The content and images used are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All credits go to the respective creators, owners, and streaming platforms.