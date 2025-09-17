LIVE TV
TRENDING |
  The Summer I Turned Pretty: Star Lola Tung Bold & Hot Pics That Sets the Internet on Fire

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Star Lola Tung Bold & Hot Pics That Sets the Internet on Fire

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is already winning the hearts of audiences. Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, and Christopher Briney once again made fans go crazy with their sizzling chemistry, charming screen presence, and unforgettable love triangle. Lola Tung is stealing hearts not just with her acting but also with her bold and sexy looks. Let’s take a look at her hot and sexy pics that make her one of the most-talked-about young stars. 

By: Last Updated: September 17, 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
Lola Tung in Miniest Top
1/9

Lola Tung in Miniest Top

Lola Tung goes bold in a black satin skirt and top featuring a belt design around the chest and sleek straps.

Lola Tung in Shimmery Glam
2/9

Lola Tung in Shimmery Glam

Lola Tung looks like a diva in a maroon bra layered with a pink crop top. She paired it with a glittery bikini line dress with furry sleeves.

Lola Tung in White Bikini
3/9

Lola Tung in White Bikini

Lola Tung looks joyful in a white bikini with a veil on her head. She goes for minimal makeup and jewelry for this look.

Lola Tung in Printed Mini Dress
4/9

Lola Tung in Printed Mini Dress

Lola Tung looks hot in a printed mini dress with a deep V neckline and red laced border. She paired it with silver pencil heels and a yellow mini purse.

Lola Tung in Stone Studded Dress
5/9

Lola Tung in Stone Studded Dress

Lola Tung turns heads in a stone-studded structured nude mini dress with a high neckline. She accessorized it with statement jewellery.

Lola Tung in White Top
6/9

Lola Tung in White Top

Lola Tung stuns in a white, sleek top through which she gives a sneak peek of her silver bra. She opts for shimmery blue eyeshadow and nude lip shade.

Lola Tung in Black & White Dress
7/9

Lola Tung in Black & White Dress

Lola Tung turns head in a satin black and white dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorized it with a statement diamond and a black choker.

Lola Tung in Blue Swimsuit
8/9

Lola Tung in Blue Swimsuit

Lola Tung looks screaming hot in a blue swimsuit with a round neckline. Her curves and toned body are worth the hype.

Disclamier
9/9

Disclamier

The content and images used are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All credits go to the respective creators, owners, and streaming platforms.

