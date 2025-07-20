- Home>
The Taste of Korea: Five Top-Rated Restaurants In Delhi To Satisfy Your Korean Cravings
The K-culture trend has swept India, with millions falling in love with K-pop, K-dramas, and an authentic Korean fashion sense. Not only has this wave of culture given us addictive music and narrative but has also ignited a nation’s obsession with true Korean food. From spicy Kimchi Jjigae to scorching Korean BBQ and soothing bowls of Bibimbap, Indian food enthusiasts are now exploring the varied and rich taste of Korea. Let’s take a look at Five of the best and most beloved Korean restaurants that every Delhiite must visit to satisfy their cravings for Korean food right here in Delhi.
Gangnam Korean Restaurant, Majnu Ka Tila
This restaurant offers a vibrant and modern dining experience with beautiful decor. It's the perfect spot to capture a taste of authentic Korean cuisine in a visually stunning setting.
Gung The Palace, Green Park
Considered by many to be one of Delhi's most authentic Korean dining experiences, Gung The Palace is known for its traditional decor, private dining rooms, and delicious Korean BBQ served right at your table.
Kori's, Safdarjung Enclave
A very popular spot with multiple outlets, Kori's is known for its cozy, modern cafe-like vibe. It offers a wide range of dishes and is praised for its quality food and friendly service.
Dongne The Town, Safdarjung Enclave
This restaurant recreates the moody, rustic ambiance of a K-drama, complete with dim lighting and authentic decor. It's a fantastic spot to capture both delicious Korean food and a unique, visually appealing dining atmosphere.
Dalgrak, Lajpat Nagar
Dalgrak offers a truly authentic experience in a serene environment. It is a fantastic place to try traditional Korean dishes, especially their ramyeon and rice bowls.