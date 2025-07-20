LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The Taste of Korea: Five Top-Rated Restaurants In Delhi To Satisfy Your Korean Cravings

The Taste of Korea: Five Top-Rated Restaurants In Delhi To Satisfy Your Korean Cravings

The K-culture trend has swept India, with millions falling in love with K-pop, K-dramas, and an authentic Korean  fashion sense. Not only has this wave of culture given us addictive music and narrative but has also ignited a nation’s obsession with true Korean food. From spicy Kimchi Jjigae to scorching Korean BBQ and soothing bowls of Bibimbap, Indian food enthusiasts are now exploring the varied and rich taste of Korea. Let’s take a look at Five of the best and most beloved Korean restaurants that every Delhiite must visit to satisfy their cravings for Korean food right here in Delhi.

By: Muskan Sharma Last Updated: July 20, 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Image credit: Instagram @Gangnamkorean - Photo Gallery
1/5

Gangnam Korean Restaurant, Majnu Ka Tila

This restaurant offers a vibrant and modern dining experience with beautiful decor. It's the perfect spot to capture a taste of authentic Korean cuisine in a visually stunning setting.

Image credit: google - Photo Gallery
2/5

Gung The Palace, Green Park

Considered by many to be one of Delhi's most authentic Korean dining experiences, Gung The Palace is known for its traditional decor, private dining rooms, and delicious Korean BBQ served right at your table.

Image credit: Google (Zomato) - Photo Gallery
3/5

Kori's, Safdarjung Enclave

A very popular spot with multiple outlets, Kori's is known for its cozy, modern cafe-like vibe. It offers a wide range of dishes and is praised for its quality food and friendly service.

Image credit: Google - Photo Gallery
4/5

Dongne The Town, Safdarjung Enclave

This restaurant recreates the moody, rustic ambiance of a K-drama, complete with dim lighting and authentic decor. It's a fantastic spot to capture both delicious Korean food and a unique, visually appealing dining atmosphere.

Image credit: Google - Photo Gallery
5/5

Dalgrak, Lajpat Nagar

Dalgrak offers a truly authentic experience in a serene environment. It is a fantastic place to try traditional Korean dishes, especially their ramyeon and rice bowls.

The Taste of Korea: Five Top-Rated Restaurants In Delhi To Satisfy Your Korean Cravings - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Taste of Korea: Five Top-Rated Restaurants In Delhi To Satisfy Your Korean Cravings - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Taste of Korea: Five Top-Rated Restaurants In Delhi To Satisfy Your Korean Cravings - Photo Gallery
The Taste of Korea: Five Top-Rated Restaurants In Delhi To Satisfy Your Korean Cravings - Photo Gallery
The Taste of Korea: Five Top-Rated Restaurants In Delhi To Satisfy Your Korean Cravings - Photo Gallery
The Taste of Korea: Five Top-Rated Restaurants In Delhi To Satisfy Your Korean Cravings - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?