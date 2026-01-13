LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump Ali Khan Iran protests crime news latest news Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi dog bite cases china donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The Truth About Hair Fall: Is Your Water Sabotaging Your Scalp?

The Truth About Hair Fall: Is Your Water Sabotaging Your Scalp?

Experiencing hair fall and scalp irritation? Dr Rashmi Shetty explains how hard water affects your hair and skin, signs to watch for, and smart ways to protect your scalp.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 13, 2026 17:54:38 IST
Follow us on
Google News
When Hair Fall Isn’t About Products
1/9

When Hair Fall Isn’t About Products

If hair fall increases despite using good shampoos and oils, the real problem may be your water. Hard water can quietly damage your scalp and hair health before you even notice the signs.

You Might Be Interested In
What Exactly Is Hard Water?
2/9

What Exactly Is Hard Water?

Hard water contains excess minerals like calcium and magnesium. These minerals aren’t harmful to drink, but they create heavy residue that sticks to hair and skin during bathing.

How Hard Water Affects Your Scalp
3/9

How Hard Water Affects Your Scalp

Mineral buildup blocks the scalp, leading to dryness, itchiness, irritation, and flare-ups of conditions like eczema. Over time, this unhealthy scalp environment can worsen hair fall.

You Might Be Interested In
Why Your Hair Feels Rough and Frizzy
4/9

Why Your Hair Feels Rough and Frizzy

Hard water coats hair strands, making them tangled and stiff. This causes more breakage, frizz, and dullness, leaving hair difficult to manage even right after washing.

Easy Signs Your Water Is the Problem
5/9

Easy Signs Your Water Is the Problem

If soap and shampoo don’t lather well, hair feels tangled while washing, and skin feels tight afterward, these are common signs of hard water affecting your hair and scalp.

Travel Can Trigger Sudden Hair Issues
6/9

Travel Can Trigger Sudden Hair Issues

Many people notice dryness or hair fall while travelling. Different cities often have harder water, which can quickly irritate your scalp and disrupt your usual hair care routine.

What You Can Do to Protect Your Hair
7/9

What You Can Do to Protect Your Hair

Limiting hair washes with hard water and using filtered or bottled water can protect your hair.

Healthy Hair Starts With Your Scalp
8/9

Healthy Hair Starts With Your Scalp

Hair fall isn’t always internal or genetic. Sometimes, changing how and with what you wash your hair can restore scalp balance, reduce irritation, and support healthier hair growth.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer:

The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS