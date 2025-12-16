LIVE TV
  • These 6 Countries Are Older Than You Think — Still Exist After Thousands of Years

These 6 Countries Are Older Than You Think — Still Exist After Thousands of Years

Some countries have survived thousands of years of invasions, empires, and global change while still retaining their identity today. These nations are considered among the oldest continuously existing countries in the world.

Egypt
Egypt

Egypt is one of the earliest known civilizations, unified around 3100 BCE. Its ancient heritage, from the pharaohs to monumental architecture, continues to influence the modern nation.

India
India

India’s civilization dates back to the Indus Valley period around 2500 BCE. Despite centuries of invasions and political changes, its cultural and civilizational continuity remains unbroken.

China
China

China traces its origins to early dynasties such as the Shang around 1600 BCE. It has one of the longest recorded histories of governance, culture, and written language in the world.

Iran (Persia)
Iran (Persia)

Iran emerged from ancient kingdoms like Elam around 3200 BCE. The Persian legacy in governance, art, and culture continues to shape the country’s identity today.

Greece
Greece

Greece’s civilization began around 2000 BCE and laid the foundation for democracy, philosophy, and science. Modern Greece still carries forward its ancient cultural lineage.

Japan
Japan

Japan is traditionally believed to have been founded in 660 BCE. It is home to the world’s oldest continuous monarchy and has preserved its traditions alongside modern progress.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for general informational and educational purposes only. The classification of the “oldest countries” is based on historical civilizations, cultural continuity, and recorded history. Dates and interpretations may vary among historians and scholars.

