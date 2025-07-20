LIVE TV
Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS
Bihar voter list revision best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India AIIMS
These Are The Top Alternatives To Palm Oil You Should Start Using: In Pics

Palm oil, the world’s most widely produced fat at 81 million metric tons every year, is coming under growing scrutiny over and above its highly publicized high saturated fat content and link to heart disease. New research suggests a far worse issue: fatty acids contained in palm oil itself have been found to have cancer-promoting properties. This adds another important dimension to demands that it be cut back. In addition, developing suitable alternatives to palm oil, particularly in body care items, is a major challenge. Alternatives should exactly replicate the important characteristics of palm oil, such as stability, appealing sensory feel, and affordability, while also guaranteeing product performance without compromise. This complexity underlines the perpetual challenge for industries searching for sustainable and healthier alternatives.

By: Ovi Patankar Basu Last Updated: July 20, 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Shea Butter(Image Credit-Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
1/6

Shea Butter

This natural fat, extracted from shea tree nuts, is a highly sustainable alternative due to its production often involving traditional, community-supporting agroforestry methods. Rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids, it's an excellent moisturizer with soothing and healing properties for skin and hair.

Coconut Oil(Image Credit- Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
2/6

Coconut Oil

Derived from mature coconuts, this oil is considered sustainable as coconut trees thrive in diverse agroforestry systems with high yields. It offers exceptional moisturizing and antimicrobial benefits, and its versatility extends to various uses of the entire coconut tree.

Olive Oil(Image Credit-Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
3/6

Olive Oil

Sourced from olive trees, often cultivated using sustainable practices like organic farming, olive oil is a natural emollient. It's packed with antioxidants, providing deep moisturization and anti-inflammatory benefits for personal care formulations.

Babassu Oil(Image Credit-Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
4/6

Babassu Oil

Extracted from the seeds of the babassu palm, this oil is a renewable resource harvested sustainably without contributing to large-scale deforestation. High in fatty acids, it forms a protective barrier on skin and hair, and also possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial compounds.

Biotechnology based Palmless Torula Oil(Image Credit-Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
5/6

Biotechnology-based Palmless Torula Oil

An innovative solution from C16 Biosciences, this oil is produced through the fermentation of natural yeast, significantly reducing its climate impact compared to traditional palm oil. It's rich in carotenoids and sterols, offering effective moisturizing performance.

Biosurfactant by Kaneka Belgium(Image Credit-Google) - Photo Gallery
6/6

Biosurfactant by Kaneka Belgium

This biotechnology innovation is a lipopeptide-based biosurfactant created by a harmless microbe. It provides skin conditioning, moisture retention, and anti-microbial and anti-irritation properties, making it a versatile ingredient for various personal care products.

