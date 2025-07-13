These Celebrities Redefined Glamour With A Powerful Cultural Statement: In Pics
In a globalized world of fashion, making statements are relatively simple when celebrities embrace cultural backgrounds on international red carpets. Rather than choosing western couture, they choose handmade textiles, and it is a choice that tells a story laced with tradition. Using embroidery that has already existed for ages, luxurious fabrics, and silhouettes that older generations would recognize, freshly reincarnated through a contemporary approach, these textile traditions speak the language of their heritage-culture, and pride. It is not really about standing out; it is much more about standing up for something. Now the presence of the beautiful blend of culture and modernity is laying claim to glamour, announcing to the world that cultural authenticity is not only timeless but also the boldest statement one can make today.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes Film Festival 2002
For her iconic Cannes debut with 'Devdas,' Aishwarya epitomized traditional Indian beauty in a vibrant yellow Neeta Lulla saree. Her confident presence and classic choice firmly established Indian elegance on a major international film festival platform.
Rekha At Dubai International Film Festival
Rekha consistently epitomizes timeless Indian glamour on international red carpets like the Dubai International Film Festival. Her signature opulent Kanjeevaram sarees, often rich with gold Zari, paired with heavy traditional jewellery and a classic crimson lip, project an aura of regal elegance that is instantly recognizable and universally admired.
Kangana Ranaut At Cannes Film Festival 2018
Kangana boldly embraced her roots in a classic Sabyasachi Kanjeevaram saree. Styled with a vintage-inspired embellished blouse and an elaborate beehive hairdo, her choice was a powerful nod to timeless Indian textile heritage on the French Riviera.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas At Marrakech International Film Festival 2019
Priyanka captivated in an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree adorned with intricate mukaish work. Paired with a contemporary strapless corset blouse and a sleek updo, she masterfully fused traditional Indian craftsmanship with a modern, elegant appeal for her global audience.
Deepika Padukone At Cannes Film Festival 2022
As a jury member, Deepika brought retro glamour in a shimmering Sabyasachi saree inspired by the Bengal Tiger. Its intricate gold and black stripes, paired with an elaborate Sabyasachi 'Maharani' choker, elevated the traditional drape to an artistic, high-fashion statement on the Riviera.
Aditi Rao Hydari At Cannes Film Festival 2022
Aditi exuded subtle elegance in a handcrafted ivory Sabyasachi saree, adorned with delicate thread work. Her choice, paired with classic jewellery and a simple bun, showcased the understated beauty of traditional Indian craftsmanship on the international red carpet.
Alia Bhatt At Met Gala 2024
Alia debuted in a custom Sabyasachi hand-embroidered saree, a painstaking tribute to the "Garden of Time" theme. Its delicate beadwork, flowing silhouette, and grand 23-foot train reimagined the saree as a global haute couture masterpiece, earning her widespread acclaim.
Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025
SRK's Met Gala debut was in a custom Sabyasachi all-black ensemble. His regal, floor-length coat with subtle Indian-inspired embroidery and a powerful silhouette, paired with a silk shirt, subtly honoured Indian tailoring while exuding modern, international sophistication.
Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2025
Isha wore a custom Anamika Khanna creation, featuring a striking long train adorned with intricate floral embroidery and handwoven Banarasi design. Her look was a testament to blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern luxury for a truly global fashion event.
Neena Gupta At Wimbledon 2025
Neena Gupta delivered a masterclass in elegant individuality at Wimbledon, donning a pristine white Sanganeri saree with delicate rose motifs. Paired with a chic halter-neck blouse and minimal accessories, her look was a revolutionary blend of pure Indian tradition and modern, effortless grace on a global sporting stage.