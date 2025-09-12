LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • These Countries Produce Most Diamonds: Who Tops The List?

These Countries Produce Most Diamonds: Who Tops The List?

Diamonds are more than just precious stones, they symbolise luxury, brilliance, and timeless beauty. But did you know that only a handful of countries dominate global diamond production?

From the icy mines of Russia to the rich deposits of Botswana and Africa’s historic diamond hubs, these nations produce millions of carats every year.

By: Last Updated: September 12, 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Russia
1/5

Russia

Russia leads the world in diamond production, contributing about 32% of the global supply.

Botswana
2/5

Botswana

Botswana ranks second in the world for diamond production, known for its exceptionally high-quality gems.

Canada
3/5

Canada

Canada began diamond production in 1998 and has quickly become the third-largest producer.

Angola
4/5

Angola

Angola produces roughly 1,950 kilograms of diamonds annually, making it one of Africa’s key diamond producers with significant mining history.

Democratic Republic of Congo
5/5

Democratic Republic of Congo

The DRC houses several major diamond mines, producing around 1,170 kilograms annually and ranking fifth in global diamond production.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS