These Countries Produce Most Diamonds: Who Tops The List?
Diamonds are more than just precious stones, they symbolise luxury, brilliance, and timeless beauty. But did you know that only a handful of countries dominate global diamond production?
From the icy mines of Russia to the rich deposits of Botswana and Africa’s historic diamond hubs, these nations produce millions of carats every year.
Russia
Russia leads the world in diamond production, contributing about 32% of the global supply.
Botswana
Botswana ranks second in the world for diamond production, known for its exceptionally high-quality gems.
Canada
Canada began diamond production in 1998 and has quickly become the third-largest producer.
Angola
Angola produces roughly 1,950 kilograms of diamonds annually, making it one of Africa’s key diamond producers with significant mining history.
Democratic Republic of Congo
The DRC houses several major diamond mines, producing around 1,170 kilograms annually and ranking fifth in global diamond production.