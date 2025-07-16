These Indian Actors From Web Series Are Evergreen Fan Favorite: In Pics
This photo gallery highlights five of the most iconic and beloved characters from Indian web series who have left a lasting impact on viewers. From Sartaj Singh’s conflicted bravery in Sacred Games to Kaleen Bhaiya’s chilling calm in Mirzapur, each character offers a unique flavor of storytelling. Guddu Pandit’s intense transformation, Srikant Tiwari’s double life, and Dimple Ahuja’s relatable journey in Mismatched reflect the diversity of emotions and stories that resonate with today’s audience. These characters have become pop culture icons, celebrated for their realism, depth, and unforgettable screen presence.
Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games – Intense Police Avatar
Played by Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games, Sartaj is a troubled yet determined Mumbai cop searching for answers in a corrupt world. His depth and emotional conflict made viewers connect deeply
Kaleen Bhaiya from Mirzapur – Mafia King in Control
Played by Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya is calm, strategic, and deadly. His quiet menace and authority turned him into an internet-favorite villain
Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur – The Vengeful Warrior
Ali Fazal’s Guddu in Mirzapur went from a gym freak to a vengeful killer. His transformation and emotional arc struck a chord with fans
Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man – Spy with a Family Life
Manoj Bajpayee’s character in The Family Man (on Amazon Prime) is loved for juggling family life with secret missions. His sarcasm and intensity are iconic.
Dimple Ahuja in Mismatched – Tech-Savvy College Girl
Prajakta Koli as Dimple in Mismatched stands for modern youth — ambitious, flawed, and lovable. Her tech dreams and relationship struggles feel real