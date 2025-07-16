LIVE TV
  • These Indian Actors From Web Series Are Evergreen Fan Favorite: In Pics

These Indian Actors From Web Series Are Evergreen Fan Favorite: In Pics

This photo gallery highlights five of the most iconic and beloved characters from Indian web series who have left a lasting impact on viewers. From Sartaj Singh’s conflicted bravery in Sacred Games to Kaleen Bhaiya’s chilling calm in Mirzapur, each character offers a unique flavor of storytelling. Guddu Pandit’s intense transformation, Srikant Tiwari’s double life, and Dimple Ahuja’s relatable journey in Mismatched reflect the diversity of emotions and stories that resonate with today’s audience. These characters have become pop culture icons, celebrated for their realism, depth, and unforgettable screen presence.

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
1/5

Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games – Intense Police Avatar

Played by Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games, Sartaj is a troubled yet determined Mumbai cop searching for answers in a corrupt world. His depth and emotional conflict made viewers connect deeply

2/5

Kaleen Bhaiya from Mirzapur – Mafia King in Control

Played by Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya is calm, strategic, and deadly. His quiet menace and authority turned him into an internet-favorite villain

3/5

Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur – The Vengeful Warrior

Ali Fazal’s Guddu in Mirzapur went from a gym freak to a vengeful killer. His transformation and emotional arc struck a chord with fans

4/5

Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man – Spy with a Family Life

Manoj Bajpayee’s character in The Family Man (on Amazon Prime) is loved for juggling family life with secret missions. His sarcasm and intensity are iconic.

5/5

Dimple Ahuja in Mismatched – Tech-Savvy College Girl

Prajakta Koli as Dimple in Mismatched stands for modern youth — ambitious, flawed, and lovable. Her tech dreams and relationship struggles feel real

