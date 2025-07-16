These Indian Actors From Web Series Are Evergreen Fan Favorite: In Pics

This photo gallery highlights five of the most iconic and beloved characters from Indian web series who have left a lasting impact on viewers. From Sartaj Singh’s conflicted bravery in Sacred Games to Kaleen Bhaiya’s chilling calm in Mirzapur, each character offers a unique flavor of storytelling. Guddu Pandit’s intense transformation, Srikant Tiwari’s double life, and Dimple Ahuja’s relatable journey in Mismatched reflect the diversity of emotions and stories that resonate with today’s audience. These characters have become pop culture icons, celebrated for their realism, depth, and unforgettable screen presence.