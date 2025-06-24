These tips can help you avoid cold, cough, and fever during the monsoon season.
To stay safe from cold, cough, and fever during the monsoon, strengthen your immunity and follow good hygiene practices. Wash your hands often, eat a nutrient-rich diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables, stay well-hydrated, and avoid contaminated water and crowded areas.
