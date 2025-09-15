These Top Bollywood Actresses Followed The Late Pregnancy Trend, Last One Was Married Twice…
Even in 2025, the social stigma around women choosing to become pregnant after 35 remains widespread in India. Many women still face societal pressure to “settle down” and start a family in their mid-twenties. However, Bollywood’s leading actresses are gradually challenging these norms, choosing to have children on their own terms rather than yielding to societal expectations
Here are 10 Bollywood celebrities who opted for late pregnancy:
Deepika Padukone- Pregnant at age 38
Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy in February 2024 at the age of 38 with her husband Ranveer Singh. The couple welcomed their baby girl in September 2024. Padukone has shared her experiences of the physical and emotional challenges of a late pregnancy, along with the natural maternal instincts it awakened.
Kareena Kapoor Khan- Pregnant at age 36 and 40
Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her first child, Taimur Ali Khan, at the age of 36. Born on September 21, 1980, Kareena gave birth to Taimur on December 20, 2016. She later had her second child, Jeh Ali Khan, in 2021 when she was 40 years old.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Pregnant at age 37
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was around 37 years old when she became pregnant with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and gave birth on November 16, 2011. Her pregnancy gained attention as she was set to start filming Heroine, but had to step away from the project, creating a buzz in the film industry.
Farah Khan- Pregnant with triplets at age 43
Choreographer and director Farah Khan became a mother at 43 in 2008, welcoming triplets Diva, Anya, and Czar through IVF. She has openly discussed her experience, highlighting that she chose to become a mother when the time was right and encouraging other women to explore IVF as a path to parenthood after facing challenges conceiving naturally.
Madhuri Dixit Nene- Pregnant at age 37 and then at 39
Madhuri Dixit Nene became a mother for the first time at 37, giving birth to her son Arin in 2003. Later, she and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene welcomed their second son, Ryan, when she was 39, embracing motherhood in her late thirties.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra- Pregnant at age 37
Shilpa Shetty Kundra became a mother to her first child, Viaan, in 2012 at the age of 37. In 2020, at 45, she welcomed her second child, Samisha, through surrogacy. Shilpa has been open about her motherhood journey, sharing the infertility challenges she faced and her choice to pursue surrogacy for her second child.
Rani Mukerji- Pregnant at age 37
Rani Mukerji welcomed her daughter, Adira, in 2015 at the age of 37. She has openly shared her experience of becoming a mother later in life and embracing the journey. Rani also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while trying for a second child in her late 30s, describing it as a deeply challenging and painful time.
Shreya Ghoshal- Pregnant at age 37
Singer Shreya Ghoshal announced her pregnancy in March 2021 at the age of 37 and welcomed her son, Devyaan, on May 22, 2021. She shared the news with her followers during the COVID-19 lockdown, calling the experience the "most beautiful phase of my life" and describing it as a "divine miracle."
Dia Mirza- Pregnant at age 39
Dia Mirza’s pregnancy faced complications due to a severe bacterial infection that required an appendectomy and a life-saving surgery for her son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. She delivered prematurely and, because of his critical health condition, was unable to hold him for several months after birth.
Neha Dhupia- Pregnant at age 38 and then at 41
Actress Neha Dhupia became pregnant at 38 and gave birth to her daughter, Mehr, in November 2018, shortly after her private wedding to Angad Bedi in May 2018. Her decision to embrace motherhood before marriage and at a later age drew widespread attention, as she openly spoke about societal pressures and challenged stereotypes related to pregnancy and age while balancing her career.
Kalki Koechlin- Pregnant at age 37
Kalki Koechlin welcomed her daughter, Sappho, in February 2020 at the age of 37, alongside her partner Guy Hershberg. She openly shared her choice to have a natural water birth and spoke candidly about her pregnancy, motherhood, and unconventional views on marriage, offering a refreshing break from traditional stereotypes.