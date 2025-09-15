These Top Bollywood Actresses Followed The Late Pregnancy Trend, Last One Was Married Twice…

Even in 2025, the social stigma around women choosing to become pregnant after 35 remains widespread in India. Many women still face societal pressure to “settle down” and start a family in their mid-twenties. However, Bollywood’s leading actresses are gradually challenging these norms, choosing to have children on their own terms rather than yielding to societal expectations

Here are 10 Bollywood celebrities who opted for late pregnancy: