They Call Him OG: Top 6 Movies Of Emraan Hashmi You Can’t Miss
Emraan Hashmi has delivered many memorable performances across genres, from intense crime dramas to romantic thrillers, his top films showcase his versatility, with standout roles in stories of ambition, love, redemption, and power. These movies highlight his growth as an actor, proving he can excel in both commercial hits and critically acclaimed projects. Whether playing a flawed hero, a daring lover, or a conflicted man caught in moral battles, Imran’s performances continue to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact.
Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, 2010
This stylish crime drama follows the rise of Sohaib Khan, played by Emraan Hashmi, who starts out small and ambitious, eventually crossing paths with more powerful underworld figures. Emraan's performance as a younger, gangster-earned widespread praise for its intensity and charm.
Jannat 2008
In this romance crime thriller, Emraan Hashmi plays a flawed but magnetic gambler who becomes involved in illegal cricket match-fixing. His character struggles between ambition, love, and morality. The movie was a key turning point in his career, raising his status among the audiences.
Awarapan 2007
This film shows a darker, more intense side of Emraan. Playing Shivam, a gangster with a tormented past, he seeks redemption and moral refugee when his life collides with unexpected love. Awarapan is often praised for Imran's restrained but powerful performance, marked by emotional nuance.
Shanghai 2012
Here Emraan takes on a serious role in a political thriller highlighting corruption, power, and activism. He plays a character that's caught in larger conspiracies and unable to stay on the sidelines. Critiques applauded the film for its strong writing and Emraan for showing a layered performance beyond his usual romantic or thriller roles.
Murder 2, 2011
This sequel offered Emraan a chance to explore darker human impulses. The film combines suspense, thriller, and elements of emotional turmoil as he plays a character drawn in obsession and danger. It became a commercial success and reinforced his reputation in more edgy, bold roles.
The Dirty Picture 2011
Though not the principal protagonist, Emraan's role in this biographical musical drama about Silk Smitha stands out. His character provides contrast to the main storyline and adds emotional weight. The movie was praised for its daring subject, bold performances, and artistic presentation. It remains one of the standout films of its filmography.