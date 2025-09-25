They Call Him OG: Top 6 Movies Of Emraan Hashmi You Can’t Miss

Emraan Hashmi has delivered many memorable performances across genres, from intense crime dramas to romantic thrillers, his top films showcase his versatility, with standout roles in stories of ambition, love, redemption, and power. These movies highlight his growth as an actor, proving he can excel in both commercial hits and critically acclaimed projects. Whether playing a flawed hero, a daring lover, or a conflicted man caught in moral battles, Imran’s performances continue to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact.