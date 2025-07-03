Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Not Everything Is Cool In The Rain: Here’s What To Avoid

Not Everything Is Cool In The Rain: Here’s What To Avoid

The monsoon season, even though invigorating, gives severe fitness and safety challenges that can no longer be unnoticed. A standard mistake is to disregard early fitness signs, along with fever, pallor, or flu, during the monsoon season, as those can escalate swiftly if not dealt with. Heavy clothing tends to remain damp for longer intervals and keeps moisture, contributing to pain and fitness risks. Although ingesting deep-fried oily ingredients can also appear comforting, it could disrupt digestion for the duration of this time. Leaving pets outside in the rain can motivate them to turn out to become ill or be harassed. Ultimately, taking walks barefoot in infected water exposes individuals to harmful bacteria and hidden pathogens, which could cause damage. Final vigilance, maintaining cleanliness in one’s environment, and addressing minor health symptoms right away is critical for ensuring safety all through the monsoon.

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Not Everything Is Cool In The Rain: Here’s What To Avoid - Gallery Image
1/9

Say No To Street Food

Monsoon and roadside snacks don’t mix well. Water contamination can lead to serious stomach infections

Not Everything Is Cool In The Rain: Here’s What To Avoid - Gallery Image
2/9

Avoid Fast Driving On Wet Roads

Speeding on rainy roads is risky. Slippery surfaces and hidden potholes cause accidents.

Not Everything Is Cool In The Rain: Here’s What To Avoid - Gallery Image
3/9

Avoid Staying Near Flood-Prone Water Bodies

Living close to overflowing lakes or rivers during monsoon increases the risk of water damage and health hazards. Relocate temporarily if heavy rain warnings are issued.

Not Everything Is Cool In The Rain: Here’s What To Avoid - Gallery Image
4/9

Avoid Excessive Fried Foods During Monsoon

Fried meals, which include French fries, can be appealing, but greasy and heavy snacks can hinder digestion on humid monsoon days. The improved moisture levels within the ecosystem also affect the quality of the oil, raising the probability of acidity and foodborne illnesses. It's far beneficial to choose light, home-cooked meals throughout the wet season.

Not Everything Is Cool In The Rain: Here’s What To Avoid - Gallery Image
5/9

Avoid Buying Uncovered Produce In Monsoon

A female street vendor sits near exposed fruits and vegetables, surrounded by wet surfaces and clothes during rainy weather. The setting appears unhygienic due to the rain-soaked ground and open-air display.

Avoid things in monsoon - Photo Gallery
6/9

Don’t Ignore Health Symptoms In Monsoon

Mild symptoms, such as cough, cold, or fever, can quickly worsen during the rainy season. Ignoring early signs may lead to viral infections or serious illness. Prioritize rest and medical care to stay safe in the monsoon.

Not Everything Is Cool In The Rain: Here’s What To Avoid - Gallery Image
7/9

Avoid Taking Pets Out In Heavy Rain

Walking pets in heavy rain can expose them to infections and skin problems. Keep them dry and warm indoors during storms or downpours.

Not Everything Is Cool In The Rain: Here’s What To Avoid - Gallery Image
8/9

Don’t Ignore Dirty Water Around You In Monsoon

Stagnant and dirty water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and bacteria. Ignoring it can cause diseases like dengue, malaria, and infections — act early to stay safe.

Not Everything Is Cool In The Rain: Here’s What To Avoid - Gallery Image
9/9

Don’t Ignore Health While Working In Monsoon

Many vendors continue working in rain-soaked, unhygienic conditions despite being unwell. Ignoring symptoms during monsoon increases the risk of spreading infections to others.

Not Everything Is Cool In The Rain: Here’s What To Avoid - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?