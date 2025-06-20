Think Before You Ink: Cheque Errors That Drain Your Balance
A small mistake while filling out a bank cheque can lead to major financial loss. Leaving blank spaces, mismatching amounts, or an incorrect signature can make your cheque vulnerable to fraud. Follow simple tips to secure your money and ensure your cheque is processed safely and without rejection.
1. Never Leave Spaces Blank
Mistake: Leaving space before or after the name or amount.
Why it’s risky: Fraudsters can add extra words or digits.
Fix: Always start from the left and draw lines to prevent tampering.
2. Cross the Cheque Correctly
Mistake: Forgetting to draw two diagonal lines with “A/C Payee”.
Why it’s risky: The cheque can be cashed instead of deposited.
Fix: Always cross the cheque and write “A/C Payee Only” to ensure it's deposited in the correct account.
3. Write Full and Clear Date
Mistake: Writing an incorrect or ambiguous date.
Why it’s risky: It can lead to rejection or future misuse if post-dated.
Fix: Use the correct format like 20/06/2025 (not 20/6/25).
4. Match Words and Figures
Mistake: Mismatch between written amount and numbers.
Why it’s risky: Banks may reject or wrongly process the cheque.
Fix: Double-check both values are the same and clearly written.
5. Sign Consistently
Mistake: Signature doesn't match your bank record.
Why it’s risky: The cheque will be dishonoured.
Fix: Use your official bank signature exactly as recorded.