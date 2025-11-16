This BOLD Actress Cast in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’, Set to Sizzle Opposite Mahesh Babu
Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is once again set to bring his charm to the big screens with his new movie, ‘Varanasi.’ RRR and Baahubali director has finally unveiled his grand vision for the movie, previously code-named “GlobeTrotter”. The lead cast, story, concept, and the first look have already sent fans into a frenzy. With Breathtaking visuals, SS Rajamouli is bringing an epic star cast, including Mahesh Babu, who is all set to share screen space with this bold and stunning leading lady.
SS Rajamouli New Movie
S.S. Rajamouli, the visionary filmmaker behind global blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with his next cinematic spectacle, ‘Varanasi’.
SS Rajamouli ‘Varanasi’ Title Reveal at GlobeTrotter
SS Rajamouli unveils the title of his latest movie at the GlobeTrotter event on November 15. The ‘Varanasi’ event, previously called the ‘GlobeTrotter’ event, set the stage for a grand title reveal. The event that saw thousands of fans gathering at the Ramoji Film City will also feature a musical event for fans to get a first-hand experience of the film’s music.
Varanasi Movie Release Date
SS Rajamouli’s new movie Varanasi will be projected in cinemas in IMAX format and is expected to release in 2027.
Varanasi Cast
SS Rajamouli has assembled a high-profile cast, including Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu opposite Priyanka Chopra and Pritviraj Sukumaran. Mahesh Babu new movie has created a buzz among the fans as they can’t wait to see him once again ruling the big screens.
Varanasi Trailer
Varanasi trailer reveals a mythological and time-travel adventure starring Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.
Varanasi Story
Varanasi story is still under wraps, but it appears to be a blend of elements of Hindu mythology with a high-concept sci-fi narrative spanning multiple eras and continents.
Where to Watch GlobeTrotter Event Live Stream in India
Viewers can watch the GlobeTrotter event live in India on the OTT platform JioHotstar from 7 pm IST on November 15, 2025. Viewers from outside India can watch the ssmb29 event on Variety’s YouTube channel starting 5:30 am PST/ 8:30 am EST.
Disclaimer
The information above is based on media reports, industry buzz, and early updates. Readers are advised to rely on official statements from the filmmakers and studios for confirmed information. We don't ownership of pictures used in the photo gallery.