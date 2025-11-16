This BOLD Actress Cast in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’, Set to Sizzle Opposite Mahesh Babu

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is once again set to bring his charm to the big screens with his new movie, ‘Varanasi.’ RRR and Baahubali director has finally unveiled his grand vision for the movie, previously code-named “GlobeTrotter”. The lead cast, story, concept, and the first look have already sent fans into a frenzy. With Breathtaking visuals, SS Rajamouli is bringing an epic star cast, including Mahesh Babu, who is all set to share screen space with this bold and stunning leading lady.