This Bollywood Actress Once Ruled the Early 2000s, Her One Private Video Destroyed Her Career She is…
Bollywood is a world of glamour and shine, where someone can become a star overnight and can destroy anyone’s career just as quickly. That’s what happened with this one actress who once ruled the cinema with her bold characters. She made many headlines with her sexy looks and epic acting skills, but her acting career didn’t last long. Let’s take a look at her story and what happened that destroyed her entire career in a span of time.
Actress Who Ruined Her Career Due to intimate Video
This actress was born into a very renowned family with a good link in the Bollywood Industry. Not only this her mother and grandmother were also celebrated figures in Indian cinema. She is none other than Riya Sen, daughter of Moon Moon Sen and granddaughter of Suchitra Sen.
Riya Sen Acting Career
Riya Sen debuted her acting career in the movie Vishkanya in 1991. She gained her major breakthrough in 2001 from the movie Style. Some of her movies include Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Qayamat, and Jhankaar Beats.
Riya Sen Private Video Leaked
In 2005, Riya Sen’s private video went viral, allegedly featuring her and then-boyfriend Ashmit Patel. The video went viral like fire and created a buzz on the internet. That video destroyed her career overnight.
Riya Sen Statement on Leaked Video
Riya Sen accused her boyfriend, Ashmit Patel the of leaking the video. Ashmit later denied the accusation, but the video had already damaged her public image.
Riya Sen Private Video Impact on Career
Riya Sen continued acting for several years but couldn’t achieve blockbuster success, which further downgraded her presence. She even worked in movies like Ragini MMS: Returns and some independent movies to establish her space in the industry, but it didn’t last long.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this photo gallery is based on publicly available sources and media reports. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. We do not intend to defame, insult, or hurt the sentiments of any individual, community, or group.