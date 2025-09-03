This Desi Miraculous Superfood Loved By PM Modi Boosts Immunity, Aids Weight Loss, And Even Brightens Your Skin!

Tired of overpriced superfoods with names you can’t pronounce? Say hello to Moringa- the humble green warrior that’s probably been growing in your nani’s backyard all along! Known in India as drumstick tree or “Sahjan”, this ancient Ayurvedic staple is now getting global applause- but we’ve been sipping its soup and grinding its leaves into chutneys long before it went viral. It’s even earned a spot on the Prime Minister’s plate- yes, PM Narendra Modi has publicly declared himself a fan of Moringa parathas!

Nicknamed the “Miracle Tree”, Moringa walks the wellness walk with nutrients, antioxidants, and even beauty benefits. From South Indian sambhar to fancy skincare serums, it’s everywhere. Still wondering why the world’s obsessed? Scroll through our gallery and discover why this desi legend is the ultimate OG superfood.

It’s time to give this green hero the spotlight it truly deserves, no passport required!

(Disclaimer: The images used in this photo gallery are sourced from public platforms. We do not claim ownership of any images and respect the rights of the original creators.)