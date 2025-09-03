LIVE TV
This Desi Miraculous Superfood Loved By PM Modi Boosts Immunity, Aids Weight Loss, And Even Brightens Your Skin!

Tired of overpriced superfoods with names you can’t pronounce? Say hello to Moringa- the humble green warrior that’s probably been growing in your nani’s backyard all along! Known in India as drumstick tree or “Sahjan”, this ancient Ayurvedic staple is now getting global applause- but we’ve been sipping its soup and grinding its leaves into chutneys long before it went viral. It’s even earned a spot on the Prime Minister’s plate- yes, PM Narendra Modi has publicly declared himself a fan of Moringa parathas!

Nicknamed the “Miracle Tree”, Moringa walks the wellness walk with nutrients, antioxidants, and even beauty benefits. From South Indian sambhar to fancy skincare serums, it’s everywhere. Still wondering why the world’s obsessed? Scroll through our gallery and discover why this desi legend is the ultimate OG superfood.

It’s time to give this green hero the spotlight it truly deserves, no passport required!

(Disclaimer: The images used in this photo gallery are sourced from public platforms. We do not claim ownership of any images and respect the rights of the original creators.)

September 3, 2025
Moringa The “Miracle Tree”
1/5

The “Miracle Tree”

Moringa earns its title by being entirely useful, leaves, seeds, pods, even bark!
Fast-growing and drought-resistant, it’s the ultimate survival plant and nature’s all-in-one green gift.

Moringa The Nutrient Powerhouse
2/5

Nutrient Powerhouse

Moringa leaves contain more vitamin C than oranges, calcium than milk, and protein than yogurt. It’s a multivitamin in leaf form, perfect for vegans, athletes, and the nutrient-hungry!

Moringa Is A Natural Antioxidant
3/5

Natural Antioxidant

Loaded with quercetin and chlorogenic acid, Moringa fights free radicals, helps reduce inflammation, and supports blood sugar control. Basically, it’s your body’s tiny green bodyguard in leafy disguise.

Moringa Skincare Superhero
4/5

Skincare Superhero

Pressed from Moringa seeds, its oil is rich in antioxidants and omega fatty acids — making it a favorite for moisturizing, anti-aging, and detoxifying in natural skincare routines.

Eco-Friendly Wonder
5/5

Eco-Friendly Wonder

Moringa trees grow fast, need little water, and improve soil health, making them a sustainable choice for reforestation, food security, and environmentally conscious farming across the globe.

