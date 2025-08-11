This Independence Day, Explore Must-Visit Memorials Showcasing India’s Journey To Freedom: In Pics

Jallianwala Bagh – A Testament to Colonial Atrocities

It is a public garden set in what is known as jallianwala bagh which later came to be regarded as a symbol of national mourning and remembrance after the Jalianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 when the British Indian Army under the leadership of Lt. General Dyer ordered the commencement of mass shooting on innocent protestors killing hundreds of them. The ghostly reminders of the barbarity of colonization that we come across today are the bullet scars in the walls and the Martyrs well where people hurled themselves in order to escape the gunshots. The memorial located in the garden honors the lives of the innocent people and the role that they played to enhance the independence movement in India. Independence Day is quite an emotional affair as citizens arrive, grieving, and with pride and the history of the day reminds all the Indians of how tough and united people born of tragedy are.