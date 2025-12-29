LIVE TV
  This Week's Must-Watch OTT Hits (Dec 29, 2025 To Jan 4, 2026): Stranger Things To Haq On Netflix, Prime, ZEE5 And More!

This Week's Must-Watch OTT Hits (Dec 29, 2025 To Jan 4, 2026): Stranger Things To Haq On Netflix, Prime, ZEE5 And More!

Kick off 2026 with a huge streaming content lineup of fresh titles. The fantastic end of Stranger Things, thrilling court trials, and realistic crime stories, among others, are the things one should not miss in this New Year’s guide.

Published: December 29, 2025 10:47:59 IST
Stranger Things 5: The Finale (Netflix)
Stranger Things 5: The Finale (Netflix)

Stranger Things 5: The Finale (Netflix)

The Hawkins gang unites for a final, reality-shattering battle against Vecna to close the rift between worlds. As the Upside Down bleeds into the real world, the "party" must make the ultimate sacrifice to save their town.

Haq (Netflix)
Haq (Netflix)

Haq (Netflix)

A powerful courtroom drama inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case, starring Yami Gautam as a woman fighting for her rights. Emraan Hashmi plays the legal adversary in a story that challenges traditional personal laws and gender justice.

Ricky Gervais: Mortality (Netflix)
Ricky Gervais: Mortality (Netflix)

Ricky Gervais: Mortality (Netflix)

In his latest unfiltered stand-up special, Gervais takes a dark and comedic dive into the absurdities of life, death, and religion. Filmed at London’s Palladium, it pushes boundaries by questioning why we are so easily offended by the inevitable.

Run Away (Netflix)
Run Away (Netflix)

Run Away (Netflix)

Based on Harlan Coben’s thriller, a father’s life spirials out of control when he finds his runaway daughter living in a dangerous underworld. A sudden murder turns him into a prime suspect, forcing him to uncover dark family secrets to save her.

Eko (Netflix)
Eko (Netflix)

Eko (Netflix)

Set in the misty hills of the Western Ghats, this Malayalam mystery follows the search for a legendary, missing dog breeder. The narrative blends atmospheric suspense with the unsettling realization that his "guard dogs" might be hiding a sinister truth.

LBW: Love Beyond Wicket (JioHotstar)
LBW: Love Beyond Wicket (JioHotstar)

LBW: Love Beyond Wicket (JioHotstar)

Vikranth stars as Rangan, a former cricket prodigy whose career stalled, who now reluctantly coaches a team of determined underdogs. This Tamil sports drama explores themes of redemption and second chances, both on the pitch and in life.

Members Only: Palm Beach (Netflix)
Members Only: Palm Beach (Netflix)

Members Only: Palm Beach (Netflix)

This reality series goes behind the gates of Florida’s most exclusive social circles to track the high-stakes hierarchies of the elite. It follows a group of socialites as they navigate unspoken rules, shifting alliances, and the true price of status.

