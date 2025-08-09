Threads Of Power: 8 Political Sibling Duos Of India Who Embody Raksha Bandhan’s Spirit

The kinship relations in Indian politics tend to combine the family structure to the power struggle generating a special combination of devotion, competition and collective aspiration. During the years, there have been a number of trios and brother-sister duos in the sphere of governance and party politics who managed to leave a footprint in the sphere of governance both at the national and regional level. This kind of relationships can stabilize political campaigns, styles of leadership, as well as contribute to the image of the people. At some point they would negotiate as a bloc to push a common agenda; on other occasions they take positions on mainspaces. These relationships in both harmonious and conflictual manners make it clear as to how interpersonal relationships can be significant in terms of public discourse and decision making in the context of a continuously evolving, yet fast-emerging democracy in India.