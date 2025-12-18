LIVE TV
  Three Easy Health Rules You Must Follow This Winter – By Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Three Easy Health Rules You Must Follow This Winter – By Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Follow nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s 3 simple winter health rules for lush hair, nonstop energy, and a bloat-free gut. From weekly bajra roti and 5-minute stretches to a phone detox corner, unlock your seasonal glow with easy, celebrity-approved habits.

Published: December 18, 2025 15:37:24 IST
Kareena's Nutritionist Drops 3 EASY Rules for Luscious Hair and NON STOP Energy! Her secret weekly grain + 5 min hack + phone trick = celeb glow unlocked. Bloat free gut magic too. Try NOW before the season ends!

Rujuta's 3 Winter Rules
Rujuta Diwekar's must-do health rules this winter: Weekly bajra roti fuels lush hair, endless energy, rock-solid immunity. Your versatile glow-up starts today.

Bajra's Winter Superpowers
Ancient bajra, winter magic: Slashes hair fall, surges vitality, fortifies immunity weekly. Swap refined grains for all-day warmth and energy. Rujuta's secret weapon.

Irresistible Bajra Recipes
Bajra shines as ladoo snacks, cozy raab, sweet sheera, hearty roti. Weekly boost for hair, energy, immunity. Winter healthy eating, deliciously simple.

Bloat-Proof Bajra Hacks
Winter gut fix: Add ghee/makhan or 50% rice flour to dough. End with jaggery, lasun chutney, haldi achar. Zero bloat, perfect digestion.

5-Min Glow Stretch
Daily back and hamstring stretches fix posture, unlock mobility. Pairs with bajra for peak winter vitality. Instant transformation.

Screen Detox Zone
One stand-scroll corner only. No phones at table, bed, bath. Reclaim focus, deep sleep. Winter digital sanity restored.

Winter Wellness Triple
Bajra + stretches + screen zone = lush hair, unstoppable energy, bulletproof immunity. Rujuta's game-changing trio. Your seasonal health revolution begins.

30-Day Winter Glow Plan
Commit: Weekly ghee-bajra, daily stretches, screen zone lockdown. Watch hair shine, energy explode, body thrive. Winter glow guaranteed.
Disclaimer: The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

