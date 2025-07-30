6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer
Start your day right with these 6 simple, 3-step breakfast recipes. Packed with nutrients, they support healthy weight loss while keeping you full and energized for longer. Quick to prepare and easy to follow, these meals are perfect for busy mornings without compromising on health or taste.
Chia Strawberry Smoothie
Blend strawberries, mango and almond milk. Then stir in chia seeds, pour in a cup, and enjoy. Not only tasty you're also getting protein and fiber from chia to keep you satisfied until lunch.
Greek Yogurt with Berries and Chia Seeds
Greed yogurt, berries, and chia seeds instead. You always hear people say you should eat some eggs for the protein content. Protein and fiber are keys to giving your body the feeling of being full because it slows digestion, this might also help alleviate cravings throughout the day.
Black Bean Omelet
Take your eggs and whisk, add in your cooked black beans and feta. Pour into the frying pan. Protein, healthy fats, and fiber will have you not hungry while at the same time helping with weight loss.
Oatmeal with Peanut Butter and Banana
Take cooked rolled oats, add peanut butter and sliced banana on top. This food combo gives you slow digesting carbohydrates, fiber, and healthy fats to give you energy in the morning working without the crash.
Green Apple and Spinach Smoothie
Blend a green apple, baby spinach, almond milk and date. This food will have a good source of antioxidants here and fiber that promotes digestive health.
Chickpea, Yogurt and Egg Parfait
Layer Greek yogurt, cooked chickpeas and a soft boiled egg in a bowl or cup. A protein-rich food that fuels you and keeps you full for a long time.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor or a registered dietitian before making major changes to your diet.