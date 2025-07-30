  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer

6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer

Start your day right with these 6 simple, 3-step breakfast recipes. Packed with nutrients, they support healthy weight loss while keeping you full and energized for longer. Quick to prepare and easy to follow, these meals are perfect for busy mornings without compromising on health or taste.

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer - Photo Gallery
1/7

Chia Strawberry Smoothie

Blend strawberries, mango and almond milk. Then stir in chia seeds, pour in a cup, and enjoy. Not only tasty you're also getting protein and fiber from chia to keep you satisfied until lunch.

6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer - Photo Gallery
2/7

Greek Yogurt with Berries and Chia Seeds

Greed yogurt, berries, and chia seeds instead. You always hear people say you should eat some eggs for the protein content. Protein and fiber are keys to giving your body the feeling of being full because it slows digestion, this might also help alleviate cravings throughout the day.

6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer - Photo Gallery
3/7

Black Bean Omelet

Take your eggs and whisk, add in your cooked black beans and feta. Pour into the frying pan. Protein, healthy fats, and fiber will have you not hungry while at the same time helping with weight loss.

6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer - Photo Gallery
4/7

Oatmeal with Peanut Butter and Banana

Take cooked rolled oats, add peanut butter and sliced banana on top. This food combo gives you slow digesting carbohydrates, fiber, and healthy fats to give you energy in the morning working without the crash.

6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer - Photo Gallery
5/7

Green Apple and Spinach Smoothie

Blend a green apple, baby spinach, almond milk and date. This food will have a good source of antioxidants here and fiber that promotes digestive health.

6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer - Photo Gallery
6/7

Chickpea, Yogurt and Egg Parfait

Layer Greek yogurt, cooked chickpeas and a soft boiled egg in a bowl or cup. A protein-rich food that fuels you and keeps you full for a long time.

6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor or a registered dietitian before making major changes to your diet.

Tags:

6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer - Photo Gallery
6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer - Photo Gallery
6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer - Photo Gallery
6 Easy 3-Step Breakfast Recipes That Support Weight Loss and Keep You Full Longer - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?