Thrilling Finish! India Seal 17-Run Win In Opening Match- Major Highlights Of IND vs SA 1st ODI In Photos
India clinched a thrilling 17-run victory over South Africa in the opening ODI at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a masterful century, guiding India to a competitive total of 349.
In response, South Africa fought hard but were bowled out for 332, despite a late surge in the chase. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, taking 4/68, while Harshit Rana added crucial support with 3 wickets to seal the win. This photo gallery captures the major highlights and turning points of the high-intensity match.
(Photos Credits: X/ ICC)
Vintage Virat! Kohli’s Classy Century Powers India to a 17-Run Win in Opening ODI
Virat Kohli produced a masterful, vintage century to script India’s 17-run victory over South Africa in the 1st ODI at Ranchi. His perfectly paced knock guided India to 349, setting the platform for a tense finish.
Rohit Sharma Overtakes Shahid Afridi to Claim World Record for Most ODI Sixes
Rohit Sharma etched his name in history during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, surpassing Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi to become the player with the most sixes in ODI cricket. Entering the match with 349 sixes, Rohit equalled the record with back-to-back maximums off Prenelan Subrayen before moving ahead to claim the top spot.
Fan Invades Pitch to Touch Virat Kohli’s Feet
Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI century in the series opener against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi saw an unexpected interruption when a fan breached security and ran onto the field, falling at Kohli’s feet mid-celebration. Kohli, who was at his vintage best, leapt in the air and roared in joy after reaching the milestone before security intervened to remove the invader.
Harshit Rana’s Fiery Spell Seals India’s 17-Run Win
Harshit Rana’s fiery pace attack played a crucial role in India’s tense 17-run victory over South Africa in the first ODI on Sunday, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Kuldeep Yadav’s Four-Wicket Haul Helps India Edge Past South Africa in Thrilling 1st ODI
Virat Kohli’s brilliant century combined with Kuldeep Yadav’s crucial four-wicket haul to guide India to a narrow 17-run win over South Africa in the series opener at Ranchi. The hard-fought victory gives India a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.