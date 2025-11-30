Thrilling Finish! India Seal 17-Run Win In Opening Match- Major Highlights Of IND vs SA 1st ODI In Photos

India clinched a thrilling 17-run victory over South Africa in the opening ODI at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a masterful century, guiding India to a competitive total of 349.

In response, South Africa fought hard but were bowled out for 332, despite a late surge in the chase. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, taking 4/68, while Harshit Rana added crucial support with 3 wickets to seal the win. This photo gallery captures the major highlights and turning points of the high-intensity match.

(Photos Credits: X/ ICC)