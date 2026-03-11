Tiffany Stratton to Jade Cargill: Most Beautiful WWE Female Wrestlers in 2026 | In Pics

From historic milestones and memorable matches to major breakthroughs in their careers, several performers made a strong impact inside the ring and throughout the year. Here’s a look at the top 10 female wrestlers who stood out the most this year.



Iyo Sky: Recognised as a leading star of 2025, showing her great skills and excelling in championship competition.

Rhea Ripley: Keeps being the most powerful figure and the main attraction in WWE.

Stephanie Vaquer: A new and rising talent on the main roster, noted among others for the immediate impact after her May 2025 debut.

Tiffany Stratton: One of the leading characters in the women’s division and regularly involved in big storylines.

Naomi: Received a lot of praise for the exciting and very technical matches she performed in 2025. Chelsea Green: A beloved character among fans due to her behaviour, and an important character in 2025 storylines.

Roxanne Perez: Considered a big talent and a leading figure of the future women’s division.

Lyra Valkyria: Came into the spotlight as a strong competitor and is capable of doing well even among the best performers.

Jade Cargill: Still one of the top faces of the division as a strong and dominating figure.

Charlotte Flair: Still a very important player in main events in 2025.