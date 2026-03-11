LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Tiffany Stratton to Jade Cargill: Most Beautiful WWE Female Wrestlers in 2026 | In Pics

Tiffany Stratton to Jade Cargill: Most Beautiful WWE Female Wrestlers in 2026 | In Pics

From historic milestones and memorable matches to major breakthroughs in their careers, several performers made a strong impact inside the ring and throughout the year. Here’s a look at the top 10 female wrestlers who stood out the most this year.

Iyo Sky: Recognised as leading star of 2025, showing her great skills and excelling in championship competition.

 Rhea Ripley: Keeps being the most powerful figure and the main attraction in WWE. 

Stephanie Vaquer:  A new and rising talent on the main roster, noted among others for the immediate impact after her May 2025 debut.

 Tiffany Stratton: One of the leading characters in the women’s division and regularly involved in big storylines. 

Naomi: Received lot of praise for the exciting and very technical matches she performed in 2025. Chelsea Green: A beloved character among fans due to her behaviour, and an important character in 2025 storylines. 

Roxanne Perez: Considered big talent and a leading figure of the future women’s division.

 Lyra Valkyria: Came into the spotlight as strong competitor and is capable of doing well even among the best performers.

 Jade Cargill: Still one of the top faces of the division as a strong and dominating figure. 

Charlotte Flair: Still very important player in main events in 2025.

Published By: Published: March 11, 2026 16:19:12 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ivo Sky
1/10
Ivo Sky (Image Credits: X)

Ivo Sky

Ivo Sky During WWE RAW Happy Holidays (Image Credits: X)

You Might Be Interested In
Rhea Ripley
2/10
Rhea Ripley (Image Credits: X)

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley During Photo Shoot

Stephanie Vaquer
3/10
Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer during WWE fight(Image Credits:X)

You Might Be Interested In
Tiffany Stratton,
4/10
Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits:X)

Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton during GYM Session (Image Credits:X)

Naomi
5/10
Naomi (Image Credits:X)

Naomi

Naomi during WWE fight (Image Credits:X)

Chelsea Green
6/10
Chelsea Green (Image Credits:X)

Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green during the Photo Shoot (Image Credits:X)

Roxanne Perez
7/10
Roxanne Perez (Image Credits: X)

Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez during a WWE fight (Image Credits:X)

Lyra Valkyria
8/10
Lyra Valkyria (Image Credits:X)

Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria (Image Credits:X)

Jade Cargill
9/10
Jade Cargill (Image Credits:X)

Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill during WWE fight (Image Credits:X)

You Might Be Interested In
Charlotte Flair
10/10
Charlotte Flair (Image Photos:X)

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair during Photoshoot (Image Credits:X)

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS