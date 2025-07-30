  • Home>
Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo FC: Match Highlights

Tigres UANL defeated Houston Dynamo 4-1 during their Leagues Cup Phase One opening match at Shell Energy Stadium on July 29 2025. The game began with Houston taking the lead until Tigres responded with three goals from Angel Correa (2), Diego Lainez and Ozziel Herrera. Houston managed a single goal through Ondrej Lingr during the match. Through this victory Tigres assumed the top position in their group with a +3 goal difference and maintained their recent success from their 4-3 Toluca win. Houston faced challenges in finishing their opportunities at home while they encountered increased pressure before their upcoming matches against Mazatlan and Pachuca. Tigres demonstrated their strength  to MLS teams through their performance.

Angel Correa, the game's best player. His first goal for Tigres UANL was followed by a right-footed effort from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner in the 70th minute.
Player Of The Match: Angel Correa

Angel Correa, the game's best player. His first goal for Tigres UANL was followed by a right-footed effort from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner in the 70th minute.

An instance of conflict between the two teams.
Who Gets The Ball First?

An instance of conflict between the two teams.

No opportunity is granted when dribbling the ball through the opposing team.
A Moment Of Dribbling

No opportunity is granted when dribbling the ball through the opposing team.

Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo FC: Match Highlights
Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo FC

Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo FC

Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo FC
Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo FC

Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo FC

