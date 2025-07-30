Tigres UANL vs Houston Dynamo FC: Match Highlights

Tigres UANL defeated Houston Dynamo 4-1 during their Leagues Cup Phase One opening match at Shell Energy Stadium on July 29 2025. The game began with Houston taking the lead until Tigres responded with three goals from Angel Correa (2), Diego Lainez and Ozziel Herrera. Houston managed a single goal through Ondrej Lingr during the match. Through this victory Tigres assumed the top position in their group with a +3 goal difference and maintained their recent success from their 4-3 Toluca win. Houston faced challenges in finishing their opportunities at home while they encountered increased pressure before their upcoming matches against Mazatlan and Pachuca. Tigres demonstrated their strength to MLS teams through their performance.