Durga Puja 2025: 5 Bengali Sarees That You Can Wear In Puja Celebrations

Durga Puja is incomplete without the Elegance of traditional Bengali saree. From the classic Lal Paar to the royal Baluchari and lightweight tant, each saree carries its own cultural significance. These timeless pieces not only add Grace to the celebrations but also reflect devotion and heritage. Wearing them during rituals and gatherings enhances the festival spirit, making every moment special. Choosing the right saree can elevate your pooja look while honoring the deep rooted traditions of Bengali culture.