Durga Puja 2025: 5 Bengali Sarees That You Can Wear In Puja Celebrations
Durga Puja is incomplete without the Elegance of traditional Bengali saree. From the classic Lal Paar to the royal Baluchari and lightweight tant, each saree carries its own cultural significance. These timeless pieces not only add Grace to the celebrations but also reflect devotion and heritage. Wearing them during rituals and gatherings enhances the festival spirit, making every moment special. Choosing the right saree can elevate your pooja look while honoring the deep rooted traditions of Bengali culture.
Lal Paar Saree- The Quintessential Puja Look
The classic red and white saree symbolizes purity and power, making it a staple during Durga Puja. It is often worn for Sindoor khela and main rituals, exuding Grace and tradition.
Dhakai Jamdani- A Handwoven Treasure
Known for its intricate patterns and lightweight fabric, this saree blends comfort with sophistication. It is perfect for long festive dates filled with rituals and cultural gatherings.
Baluchari Saree- A Story Woven in Threads
Famous for its elaborate design inspired by mythology, the Baluchari saree adds a royal touch to festivities and his ideal for evening celebrations and cultural performances.
Tant Saree- Simplicity with Charm
Light, airy, and elegant, the Tant saree is perfect for day time puja rituals. Its comfort and traditional appeal make it a favorite choice for devotees.
Garad Saree- Symbol of Auspiciousness
The Garad saree, with its off-white base and red borders, represents purity and devotion. It’s often chosen for special rituals and temple visits during Durga Puja.