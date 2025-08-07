LIVE TV
  • Top 7 Timeless Plato Quotes on Love And Human Emotion

Top 7 Timeless Plato Quotes on Love And Human Emotion

Check out a few timeless Plato quotes that beautifully explore love, soulmates, and human emotion, offering deep philosophical insight into the nature of affection and desire.

1/7

1

"At the touch of love, everyone becomes a poet."

2/7

2

"Love is the pursuit of the whole, to become one with our other half."

3/7

3

"Love is the desire for eternal possession of the good and the beautiful."

4/7

4

"The madness of love is the greatest blessing from the gods to mankind."

5/7

5

"He whom love touches not walks in darkness, unaware of beauty and truth."

6/7

6

"Love draws the soul upward, from physical beauty to the eternal form of beauty."

7/7

7

"True love inspires the soul to seek wisdom, virtue, and the divine."

