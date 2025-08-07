Top 7 Timeless Plato Quotes on Love And Human Emotion
Check out a few timeless Plato quotes that beautifully explore love, soulmates, and human emotion, offering deep philosophical insight into the nature of affection and desire.
"At the touch of love, everyone becomes a poet."
"Love is the pursuit of the whole, to become one with our other half."
"Love is the desire for eternal possession of the good and the beautiful."
"The madness of love is the greatest blessing from the gods to mankind."
"He whom love touches not walks in darkness, unaware of beauty and truth."
"Love draws the soul upward, from physical beauty to the eternal form of beauty."
"True love inspires the soul to seek wisdom, virtue, and the divine."