7 Timeless Quotes By William Shakespeare On Love

William Shakespeare’s words on love have stood the test of time, beautifully expressing passion, longing, and devotion. These seven quotes continue to resonate with hearts today.

August 4, 2025
"Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind,
And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind."

"My bounty is as boundless as the sea,
My love is deep; the more I give to thee,
The more I have, for both are infinite."

"Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?
Thou art more lovely and more temperate."

"Love is not love,
Which alters when it alteration finds."

"The course of true love never did run smooth."

"When I saw you, I fell in love,
And you smiled because you knew."

