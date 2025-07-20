LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India
TRENDING |
russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India
  • Tips For Freshers Before They Start Their Colleges!

Tips For Freshers Before They Start Their Colleges!

College is an extremely transformative and challenging experience in every young person’s life, it presents various trials and tribulations as well as freedom of choice and independence. College comes with boundless opportunities, along these opportunities comes the burden of consequences, it is a time of confusion, excitement, joy and anxiety. Planning for this phase of life goes a long way whether you’re moving to a new place, finding a new roommate or just exploring a new campus it can all be extremely overwhelming. With the help of our advice, freshmen can avoid unnecessary hassles and various stressors that might hinder the experience. 

By: Kanisha Aggarwal Last Updated: July 20, 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
1/6

Buy Only Essentials First

Wait until after orientation to buy books or supplies. This helps avoid unnecessary expenses and ensures you get what’s actually needed for your course or hostel life.

2/6

Be Open but Observant

Be friendly, approachable, and willing to meet new people, but take your time to truly understand others. Trust your instincts and maintain healthy boundaries while building genuine friendships and networks.

3/6

Avoid Peer Pressure

You’ll meet many people with different lifestyles. Stay grounded and don’t compromise your values or safety just to fit in or feel accepted.

4/6

Don’t Fear Being Alone Initially

It’s normal to feel isolated at first. Use this time to explore the campus, reflect, and slowly connect with people who truly align with your vibe.

5/6

Learn Basic Life Skills

Skills like cooking, doing laundry, budgeting, and basic cleaning are crucial, especially if you're moving out. They boost independence and make daily college life much smoother.

6/6

Join Clubs & Societies

Clubs are great for meeting like-minded peers, building your resume, exploring hobbies, and improving confidence through events, teamwork, and leadership opportunities.

