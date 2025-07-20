Tips For Freshers Before They Start Their Colleges!

College is an extremely transformative and challenging experience in every young person’s life, it presents various trials and tribulations as well as freedom of choice and independence. College comes with boundless opportunities, along these opportunities comes the burden of consequences, it is a time of confusion, excitement, joy and anxiety. Planning for this phase of life goes a long way whether you’re moving to a new place, finding a new roommate or just exploring a new campus it can all be extremely overwhelming. With the help of our advice, freshmen can avoid unnecessary hassles and various stressors that might hinder the experience.