Tired Of Throwing Bins Full Of Plastic Sanitary Napkins Every Month? Here Are 7 Eco-Friendly Alternatives: In Pics

Conventional sanitary pads are often made with plastic, synthetic fibers, and harsh chemicals—materials that not only take centuries to break down but also pose potential health risks. As awareness grows about their environmental and personal impact, more people are turning to eco-friendly menstrual products. Options like cloth pads, menstrual cups, biodegradable pads, and period underwear offer safer, more sustainable alternatives. Making the switch not only helps reduce landfill waste but can also save money and support better menstrual health. Each product comes with its own benefits and adjustments, and the best choice depends on individual needs, comfort, and values. No matter the option, every step toward sustainability makes a meaningful difference.