  • Titan’s Bold New Watches: Sobhita Dhulipala Captivates as Muse in Titan’s Bold New Collection

Titan’s Bold New Watches: Sobhita Dhulipala Captivates as Muse in Titan’s Bold New Collection

In an evocative campaign, Titan unveils its avant-garde watch collection with Sobhita Dhulipala as the face of timeless elegance and fearless modernity. Through a series of striking visuals, the brand captures fleeting moments that celebrate individuality, audacity, and an unhurried luxury.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 9, 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
1/7

An icon of grace

Sobhita embodies Titan’s philosophy of ‘every second counts’, radiating poise and quiet power. Her minimal yet expressive styling lets the timepiece command attention, a nod to those who embrace confidence over convention.

2/7

Daring asymmetry

The collection features asymmetric dials and unconventional straps, showcasing Titan’s artistic rebellion against traditional watchmaking. Sobhita’s intense gaze highlights this fearless design, bridging classic luxury and edgy innovation.

3/7

A story in black and gold

Black and gold watches from the drop echo strength and mystery. Paired with Sobhita’s structured silhouettes, these pieces celebrate bold choices that stand out, making them ideal for the modern rule-breaker.

4/7

Feminine yet powerful

Titan’s new range challenges gendered notions of watch design. Sleek lines and striking elements complement Sobhita’s effortless blend of femininity and strength, inviting wearers to rewrite style norms.

5/7

The art of pause

This campaign captures still moments, a gentle hand gesture, a reflective stare that symbolize living unhurriedly. Titan’s timepieces are framed as reminders to savour each second with intention and grace.

6/7

A muse in motion

Whether leaning by a window or striding through sunlit spaces, Sobhita channels stories of ambition and allure. Titan’s watches seamlessly integrate into this narrative of perpetual movement and mindful living.

7/7

The future of elegance

With this launch, Titan positions itself not just as a watchmaker, but as a storyteller of contemporary luxury. Sobhita’s magnetic presence amplifies this ethos, inspiring wearers to claim every fleeting moment with style.

