  Tomorrowland Goes Wild: Asia's First EDM Madness Hits Thailand!

Tomorrowland Goes Wild: Asia’s First EDM Madness Hits Thailand!

Tomorrowland comes to Thailand this December! Hot beats, insane stages, and wild EDM madness await fans at Asia’s first full-scale festival.

Published: January 7, 2026 14:21:40 IST
Tomorrowland Hits Asia!
1/8
Credit: Instagram@tomorrowland

Tomorrowland Hits Asia!

The legendary EDM festival Tomorrowland is storming Thailand this December! Three insane days of music, epic lights, and wild vibes await in Pattaya.

Why Thailand?
2/8
Credit: Instagram@tomorrowland

Why Thailand?

Thailand is the hottest spot for music, innovation, and experience-driven tourism. Fans across Asia are buzzing for a festival that’s gonna blow minds.

20 Years of Madness
3/8
Credit: Instagram@tomorrowland

20 Years of Madness

From Belgium to Asia, Tomorrowland is pure EDM insanity - massive stages, insane LED shows, and party energy that’ll melt your brain in the best way possible.

Festival Details
4/8
Credit: Instagram@afrojack

Festival Details

December 11–13, 2026. Expect 50,000+ raging fans each day. Pre-registration starts Jan 8. Full three-day madness pass: 12,500 baht. Single-day: 5,100 baht. Don’t miss out!

Epic Stages, Hot Beats
5/8
Credit: Instagram@tomorrowland

Epic Stages, Hot Beats

This Asian edition promises the same wild spectacle as Belgium. Mind-blowing visuals, thumping bass, and a full-on EDM assault that’ll leave you buzzing for days.

A Long-Term Deal
6/8
Credit: Instagram@afrojack

A Long-Term Deal

Thailand locks in Tomorrowland for five years. 21 billion baht revenue expected. Organisers call it “the start of a long-term EDM takeover in Asia.”

Thailand’s Music Heat
7/8
Credit: Instagram@afrojack

Thailand’s Music Heat

From Electric Daisy Carnival to Creamfields and Blackpink’s tour, Thailand is on fire. Local festivals like Wonderfruit prove the country is a hot destination for music lovers.

Get Ready to Lose It
8/8
Credit: Instagram@afrojack

Get Ready to Lose It

Tomorrowland Asia will be insane! Hot beats, wild crowds, and unforgettable moments. This is three days of music you’ll feel in your bones forever.

