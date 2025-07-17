LIVE TV
  • Too Hot to Handle: 5 Intimate Movie Moments of Richa Chadha

Too Hot to Handle: 5 Intimate Movie Moments of Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha has consistently pushed the envelope with her bold choices and intimate portrayals on screen. From her breakthrough debut to her powerful performances in critically acclaimed films, she has never shied away from taking on challenging and unconventional roles. Whether she’s portraying complex fictional characters or real-life icons, Richa brings a raw, fearless energy to every performance. Her sensual yet impactful screen presence, combined with her unwavering commitment to authenticity, has firmly established her as one of Bollywood’s most daring and versatile actresses. With each project, she continues to redefine the boundaries of mainstream cinema and remains a powerful voice in the evolving landscape of Indian film.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 11:17 PM IST
