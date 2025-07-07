LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Live TV
TRENDING |
brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 10 Airports For World-Class Shopping in 2025: Where Travel Meets Luxury

Top 10 Airports For World-Class Shopping in 2025: Where Travel Meets Luxury

In 2025, airports around the world have transformed into premier shopping destinations, offering travelers a mix of luxury brands, local specialties, and high-end retail experiences. Whether you’re after designer goods, electronics, or cultural souvenirs, these global hubs make layovers and transit times a shopper’s dream.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 10 Airports For World-Class Shopping in 2025: Where Travel Meets Luxury - Gallery Image
1/10

Doha- Hamad international airport

A global shopping powerhouse—luxury brands galore and a stunning “Orchard” garden plaza housing 90+ boutiques in a lush indoor oasis.

Top 10 Airports For World-Class Shopping in 2025: Where Travel Meets Luxury - Gallery Image
2/10

Singapore Changi airport

Over 350 shops across terminals plus the iconic Jewel complex with indoor waterfall, gardens, and unique local & luxury retail experiences.

Top 10 Airports For World-Class Shopping in 2025: Where Travel Meets Luxury - Gallery Image
3/10

London Heathrow airport

Terminal 5 is a fashion haven: think Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Burberry, Hermes—and a charming Harry Potter shop too.

Top 10 Airports For World-Class Shopping in 2025: Where Travel Meets Luxury - Gallery Image
4/10

Paris Charles de Gaulle

A fashion-forward runway extension: Hermès, Salvatore Ferragamo, Longchamp and premium perfumes throughout Terminal 2.

Top 10 Airports For World-Class Shopping in 2025: Where Travel Meets Luxury - Gallery Image
5/10

Istanbul airport

A massive retail destination with 1,000 + shops blending global brands like Armani and Celine with authentic Turkish crafts.

Top 10 Airports For World-Class Shopping in 2025: Where Travel Meets Luxury - Gallery Image
6/10

Tokyo Narita airport

Sleek Japanese shopping including electronics, luxury brands, and omiyage specialties—perfect for high-end souvenirs.

Top 10 Airports For World-Class Shopping in 2025: Where Travel Meets Luxury - Gallery Image
7/10

Dubai international airport

A lavish duty‑free universe in Terminal 3: Chanel, Dior, Montblanc, plus big‑ticket electronics and jewelry.

Top 10 Airports For World-Class Shopping in 2025: Where Travel Meets Luxury - Gallery Image
8/10

Rome Fiumicino airport

Italian elegance in boutiques offering leather goods, fashion accessories, and premium Italian craftsmanship.

Top 10 Airports For World-Class Shopping in 2025: Where Travel Meets Luxury - Gallery Image
9/10

Hong Kong international airport

Two shopping malls—Sky Mart & Sky Plaza—with300 shops: luxe brands, electronics, 24‑hour convenience.

Top 10 Airports For World-Class Shopping in 2025: Where Travel Meets Luxury - Gallery Image
10/10

Seoul Incheon airport

High-end retail hub featuring Burberry, Cartier, Korea’s first LV boutique—plus vibrant K‑beauty offerings.

Disclaimer: The list is based on 2025 rankings and it may vary

Top 10 Airports For World-Class Shopping in 2025: Where Travel Meets Luxury - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?