Top 10 Diljit Dosanjh Songs That Still Rule Every Playlist
Diljit Dosanjh, one of India’s most loved Punjabi and Bollywood singers, continues to dominate playlists with his timeless hits. From soulful tracks like Do You Know and Ikk Kudi to energetic bangers like G.O.A.T and Born to Shine, his music blends heartfelt emotion with irresistible beats. With every release, Diljit proves his versatility, effortlessly bridging the gap between Punjabi music and global pop culture.
Lehnga
A cool party anthem about style and confidence with brilliant beats -- the ultimate wedding and party song.
Laembadgini
An upbeat, fun song that juxtaposes a loved-one with a luxury car -- full of energy and catchy Punjabi vibes.
Raat Di Gedi
A song about driving at night and enjoying the night life, including with friends, ideal for a lively, youthful vibe.
Patiala Pegg
An anthem great for Punjabi pride and culture. It describes things typically associated with Punjabi culture. Strong beat and singing it is likely memorable.
5 Taara
A smooth romantic song that blends contemporary sound with traditional Punjabi instruments. A song everyone loves for the tune and lyrics.
Born To Shine
An empowering anthem urging you to follow your dreams and embrace your shine. Based on a personal experience of growth.
Kinni Kinni
A love ballad from the album GHOST- full of beautiful lyrics and a touching melody.
Water
Released near Valentine's Day, lyrically emotional with soft beats. A song about love and vulnerability.
Khutti
Unique fusion with Hollywood rapper Saweetie blending Punjabi culture with worldwide hip-hop vibes. A true showcase of Diljit's versatility.
Do You Know
soulful song with soft vocals that delves into love and connection, full of emotion.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information and fan-favorite song rankings. Popularity and playlist trends may vary depending on streaming data and listener preferences.