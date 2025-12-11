Top 10 Oldest Railway Stations Still Operating Worldwide, This Iconic Mumbai Station Makes the List
The concept of modern train stations originated in England during the early 19th century. Most of the stations are gone, but there are many old railway stations that are still in operation. Here are the top 10 oldest railway stations that are still in working condition.
Liverpool Road Station
Liverpool Road Station—Liverpool Road Station in Manchester opened on September 15, 1830. This station is the world's oldest existing rain station.
Broad Green Railway Station
Broad Green Railway Station: Broad Green Railway Station in England opened in 1830 and is still operational. However, this station did some modifications in the 1970s. So, the current buildings are not original.
Hexham Railway Station
Hexham Railway Station: Hexham Railway Station, England, is one of the oldest railway stations. They redevelop the station, which enhances the overall appearance.
Deptford Railway Station
Deptford Railway Station: Deptford Railway Station in London holds historical importance as the oldest train station.
Liverpool Lime Street Station
Liverpool Lime Street Station: Liverpool Lime Street Station, England, holds the distinction of being the oldest grand terminus mainline station still in operation.
London Bridge Station
London Bridge Station: London Bridge Station opened in 1836 and is also one of the busiest operating train stations in the heart of England.
Euston Railway Station, 1837
Euston Railway Station, 1837: It was established in 1837 and renovated in the 1960s. It provides connections to prominent cities such as Liverpool Lime Street, Edinburgh Waverley, Manchester Piccadilly, and Glasgow Central.
Harrow and Wealdstone Station
Harrow and Wealdstone Station: Harrow and Wealdstone Station, opened in the summer of 1837, is located in the London metropolitan area. It was redeveloped in the 1960s.
Vitebsky Railway Station,
Vitebsky Railway Station, Russia: Vitebsky Railway Station was the first train station built in the Russian Empire.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was India's first railway station, built by the Great Indian Peninsular Railway in 1853.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.