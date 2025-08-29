Top 10 Taylor Swift Love Songs You Must Add to Your Playlist Right Now
Taylor Swift recently announced her engagement to Travis Kelce via an Instagram post on Tuesday. The post instantly captured headlines and thrilled Swifties worldwide. Her engagement post received more than 6 million likes in just one hour. She often remains in the headlines for her magical songs and creates a buzz among the fans. Let’s dive into her top 10 romantic songs that will make you believe in love again.
Love Story (2008)
Love Story becomes one of the most viral love songs of Taylor Swift, inspired by a teenage romance that her parents disapproved somewhat similar to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.
The Alchemy (2024)
Taylor Swift uses lots of football references to describe a growing romance, like Where’s the trophy? He just comes, running over to me.”
Lover (2019)
Lover song is a romantic ballad often considered a “wedding vow in song form.” The song is inspired by the feeling of finding a home in someone.
So High School (2024)
So High School is now seen as a Taylor Swift loving tribute to Travis Kelce. The song captures the new romance excitement with a blend of teenage nostalgia.
But Daddy I Love Him (2024)
But Daddy I Love Him explores independence and love against outside judgment. She debuted this song during The Eras Tour 2024.
King Of My Heart (2017)
King Of My Heart is about finding someone who feels like the perfect match. The song lyrics like “And all at once, you are the one I have been waiting for” show the excitement of finding true love.
My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys (2024)
My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys shows the feeling of being a toy when someone you love the most still ends up breaking your heart.
Fortnight (2024)
Fortnight explores brief but intense love, where a short relationship can leave a long impact on your heart and soul.
Mine (2010)
“Mine” is about young love that falls for someone and makes a belief in impactful love, even struggling with past heartbreaks.
Opalite (2025)
Opalite is the third track on Taylor Swift’s latest album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’ The song explores healing and emotional balance.