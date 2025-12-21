Top 10 SUVs With Biggest Discounts This December 2025-Check Details Inside | In PHOTOS
If you’ve been eyeing a new SUV, now is the perfect time to make a move. As 2025 comes to a close, car buyers in India have a chance to snag some of the best year-end deals on SUVs. Popular models like the Skoda Kushaq, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate are available with discounts ranging from Rs 75,000 to over Rs 3 lakh, making this an ideal time to buy before 2026 price hikes.
From compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite and Hyundai Exter to premium options like the Tata Harrier and MG Hector, there’s a wide range of choices for buyers seeking value and style.
Have a look at this photo gallery.
(With Inputs from Autocarindia, Photos are modified in Canva)
Skoda Kushaq offers the biggest year-end discount among mass-market SUVs.
Ahead of the launch of its facelifted version in January 2026, the current Skoda Kushaq is available with discounts of up to Rs 3.25 lakh in December 2025 the highest year-end offer in its segment. The SUV comes with a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine option.
Jeep Compass is available with discounts of over Rs 2.5 lakh this December.
The Jeep Compass is being offered with total benefits of up to Rs 2.55 lakh, including consumer, corporate and special offers. Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 170hp, it is also one of the few SUVs in this list to offer a four-wheel-drive option.
Volkswagen Taigun gets discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh this year-end
The Volkswagen Taigun is available with benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh in December 2025, with the base Comfortline variant also priced lower at Rs 10.58 lakh. It shares its turbo-petrol engines with the Skoda Kushaq but uniquely offers a 6-speed manual with the 1.5-litre engine.
Honda Elevate is available with discounts of up to Rs 1.76 lakh.
Honda’s only SUV in India, the Elevate, is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.76 lakh in December 2025. Powered by the trusted 1.5-litre VTEC petrol engine from the Honda City, it is available with both manual and automatic transmission options.
Nissan Magnite gets discounts of up to Rs 1.36 lakh this December.
The Nissan Magnite is available with region-wise year-end discounts, going up to Rs 1.36 lakh in southern India. Priced between Rs 5.62 lakh and Rs 10.76 lakh, the compact SUV is offered with 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available with discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh.
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is being offered with a direct cash discount of up to Rs 1 lakh in December 2025. One of the few SUVs here with four-wheel drive, it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is available with manual and automatic transmission options.
Kia Syros and MG Hector get year-end discounts of up to Rs 90,000.
Both the Kia Syros and MG Hector are available with benefits of up to Rs 90,000 this December. The Syros offers petrol and diesel engine options in a compact, premium package, while the larger MG Hector comes with turbo-petrol and diesel engines and is due for a facelift soon.
Hyundai Exter is available with discounts of up to Rs 85,000.
Hyundai’s most affordable SUV in India, the Exter, is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 85,000 in December 2025. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and is also available with a factory-fitted CNG option.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets discounts of up to Rs 78,000 this December.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available with year-end benefits of up to Rs 78,000. The sub-4m SUV offers a choice of turbo-petrol and naturally aspirated petrol engines, along with a CNG option, making it one of Maruti’s most versatile offerings.
Skoda Kylaq and Tata Harrier get discounts of up to Rs 75,000.
Both the Skoda Kylaq and Tata Harrier are available with benefits of up to Rs 75,000 this December. While the Kylaq is Skoda’s most affordable SUV with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Harrier continues with its 2.0-litre diesel ahead of an upcoming petrol version.