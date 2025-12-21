Top 10 SUVs With Biggest Discounts This December 2025-Check Details Inside | In PHOTOS

If you’ve been eyeing a new SUV, now is the perfect time to make a move. As 2025 comes to a close, car buyers in India have a chance to snag some of the best year-end deals on SUVs. Popular models like the Skoda Kushaq, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate are available with discounts ranging from Rs 75,000 to over Rs 3 lakh, making this an ideal time to buy before 2026 price hikes.

From compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite and Hyundai Exter to premium options like the Tata Harrier and MG Hector, there’s a wide range of choices for buyers seeking value and style.

Have a look at this photo gallery.

(With Inputs from Autocarindia, Photos are modified in Canva)