Top 5 Active Indian Batters with Most ODI Runs: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here’s a look at the top five active Indian batters with the highest runs in One Day Internationals, featuring names like Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul.
Virat Kohli
Having played 302 ODIs, Kohli has scored 14,181 runs at a staggering average of 57.88 and has 51 centuries in his name, the most by any Indian.
Rohit Sharma
Scored 11,168 runs and counting in 273 ODIs, with a reputation for multiple double centuries and versatile finishers.
Shikhar Dhawan
With over 6,800 runs in 167+ ODIs, he stands tall with sheer consistency and match-winning innings on numerous occasions.
KL Rahul
Scored more than 2,400 runs in over 70 ODIs, thus blossoming both as a stylish and versatile top-order and middle-order batter.
Shubman Gill
He has splendidly managed to exceed 2,100 runs in 50-plus ODIs, considered a budding young talent with excellent technique and temperament.