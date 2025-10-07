LIVE TV
  • Top 5 Active Indian Batters with Most ODI Runs: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma

Top 5 Active Indian Batters with Most ODI Runs: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here’s a look at the top five active Indian batters with the highest runs in One Day Internationals, featuring names like Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Having played 302 ODIs, Kohli has scored 14,181 runs at a staggering average of 57.88 and has 51 centuries in his name, the most by any Indian.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Scored 11,168 runs and counting in 273 ODIs, with a reputation for multiple double centuries and versatile finishers.

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan

With over 6,800 runs in 167+ ODIs, he stands tall with sheer consistency and match-winning innings on numerous occasions.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul

Scored more than 2,400 runs in over 70 ODIs, thus blossoming both as a stylish and versatile top-order and middle-order batter.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill

He has splendidly managed to exceed 2,100 runs in 50-plus ODIs, considered a budding young talent with excellent technique and temperament.

