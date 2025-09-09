Top 5 Batsmen To Look Out For This Asia Cup 2025

The Asian Cricket Council continues to organize the Asia Cup, one of the region’s most prestigious tournaments, and over the years has certainly mentioned India as a historical powerhouse of the competition with a long history of winning trophies and coming in with the bar very high for all of the teams. The tournament format flips flops from year to year according to the ICC calendar, and given the 2026 T20 World Cup is in India and Sri Lanka, the 2025 Asia Cup will also be a T20 format. This year’s Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates and feature eight national teams. The Asia Cup has forever been known for batting performances that create iconic performances, and the 2025 version is likely to host some iconic batters of the tournament.