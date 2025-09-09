Top 5 Batsmen To Look Out For This Asia Cup 2025
The Asian Cricket Council continues to organize the Asia Cup, one of the region’s most prestigious tournaments, and over the years has certainly mentioned India as a historical powerhouse of the competition with a long history of winning trophies and coming in with the bar very high for all of the teams. The tournament format flips flops from year to year according to the ICC calendar, and given the 2026 T20 World Cup is in India and Sri Lanka, the 2025 Asia Cup will also be a T20 format. This year’s Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates and feature eight national teams. The Asia Cup has forever been known for batting performances that create iconic performances, and the 2025 version is likely to host some iconic batters of the tournament.
Suryakumar Yadav (SKY)
Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) India’s T20I captain, is well known for his 360 degree strokeplay and for taking over as captain after Kohli and Sharma have gone . He is already India's leading run scorer in this Asia Cup T20I from active players and now assumes the responsibility of leading the batting department.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya, India's best all rounder and second highest run scorer in Asia Cup T20Is among active players, has proven time and again he can come through in big moments despite injury struggles. He has demonstrated his talent and composure under pressure, even being able to captain India in white ball cricket and also playing a central role as vice captain in the 2024 T20 World Cup victory.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan’s destructive wicketkeeper batsman, has already turned heads with his explosive stroke play and record breaking century in 2021 on debut. The second highest run scorer for his country in Asia Cup T20Is, he will sit alongside Ibrahim Zadran to achieve the goals of 2025.
Azmatullah Omarzai
A significant part of Afghanistan's journey to the semifinals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, by being named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, Azmatullah Omarzai has a record of performing on the big stage. Omarzai's form and winning mindset will be crucial to Afghanistan's chances at the 2025 Asia Cup.
Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman, and permanently identified with its 2017 final of the champions trophy in Pakistan is one of the most devastating openers in the game. He became the first Pakistani to reach a double century in ODI cricket and the quickest Pakistani to reach 1,000 runs and has given iconic performances such as his 193 against South Africa in 2021.