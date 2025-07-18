Top 5 Beautiful Wedding Places In Mumbai: In Pics
Mumbai has some of the most beautiful wedding places in India. From royal hotels like the Taj Mahal Palace to big halls like the NSCI Dome, the city offers something for every type of celebration. Whether you want a sea-view wedding, a rooftop party, or a traditional indoor ceremony, Mumbai has perfect venues like The Leela, ITC Maratha, and Jade Garden. These spots are known for their amazing views, great service, and unforgettable wedding setups.
The Leela, Andheri East
This hotel has big gardens and beautiful halls. Many big weddings happen here.
ITC Maratha, Sahar
This place looks like a palace and is perfect for a traditional wedding with family and friends.
Jade Garden, Worli
A lovely rooftop place with a city view. It is perfect for a simple and sweet wedding.
NSCI Dome, Worli
This big hall is best for large weddings with many guests. You can also add special themes.
Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba
This famous hotel near the Gateway of India is great for a royal wedding. It has big halls and a beautiful sea view.