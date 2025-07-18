Top 5 Beautiful Wedding Places In Mumbai: In Pics

Mumbai has some of the most beautiful wedding places in India. From royal hotels like the Taj Mahal Palace to big halls like the NSCI Dome, the city offers something for every type of celebration. Whether you want a sea-view wedding, a rooftop party, or a traditional indoor ceremony, Mumbai has perfect venues like The Leela, ITC Maratha, and Jade Garden. These spots are known for their amazing views, great service, and unforgettable wedding setups.