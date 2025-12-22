Top 5 Bhojpuri Stars Who Hit Headlines With Shocking Controversies

LIVE TV
Bhojpuri cinema has often grabbed attention not just for films and music, but also for headline-making controversies. From viral videos to public fallouts and legal disputes, some stars have repeatedly stayed in the news. Here’s a look at the top Bhojpuri stars whose controversies created the biggest buzz and shook the industry.

Pawan Singh Controversy
1/6

Pawan Singh Controversy

A viral video showed him inappropriately touching co-star Anjali Raghav’s waist at a public event, sparking huge online outrage and debates on consent and professionalism. Actress Anjali Raghav later announced she would quit the Bhojpuri industry following the incident, saying the experience was disturbing.

Khesari Lal Yadav Controversy
2/6

Khesari Lal Yadav Controversy

He is known for multiple public controversies, including being accused of slapping a woman on stage, which circulated widely online. Khesari also got attention for fiery statements and social media disputes connected with industry peers.

Akshara Singh Controversy
3/6

Akshara Singh Controversy

Akshara has been in public disputes with co-star Pawan Singh, including legal complaints she filed years earlier — allegations included defamation and threatening behaviour connected to their past relationship.

Vannu D’Great & Mani Meraj Controversy
4/6

Vannu D’Great & Mani Meraj Controversy

A viral video controversy where Vannu D’Great publicly accused Mani Meraj of marrying her and abandoning her, leading to serious online backlash.

Anjali Raghav Controversy
5/6

Anjali Raghav Controversy

After the viral inappropriate touching incident by Pawan Singh, she condemned the behaviour and left the industry, making waves across entertainment media.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available news reports, media coverage, and online discussions. The information mentioned is for informational purposes only and does not intend to defame, harm, or disrespect any individual or community. Allegations, controversies, and incidents cited reflect reports as they appeared in the media at the time. Readers are advised to verify details from official sources and form their own opinions.

