Jaish-e-Mohammed kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Asian markets Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
  • Top 5 Bollywood Style Valentine Day Looks Inspired By Iconic Movie Couples

Top 5 Bollywood Style Valentine Day Looks Inspired By Iconic Movie Couples

Valentine Day calls for romance style and a touch of cinematic magic. Take inspiration from iconic Bollywood movie couples who defined love on screen with their unforgettable fashion moments. From playful modern outfits to timeless traditional ensembles these looks are perfect for couples who want to celebrate the day in true filmy style.

Published: February 12, 2026 11:50:41 IST
Bunny & Naina (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
Top 5 Bollywood Style Valentine Day Looks Inspired By Iconic Movie Couples

Bunny & Naina (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

For Her: Little white dress with cute motifs and a denim jacket.
For Him: Black shirt with casual confidence.
This pairing offers a fresh youthful vibe perfect for a daytime date.

Aditya & Geet (Jab We Met)
Aditya & Geet (Jab We Met)

For Her: Vibrant Patiala suit or quirky printed dress with colourful bangles and flats.
For Him: Jeans with a black sweater and a bright shawl plus sneakers.
Classic fun street style for a playful Valentine’s outing.

Veer & Zaara (Veer-Zaara)
Veer & Zaara (Veer-Zaara)

For Her: Elegant white chikankari suit with a colourful dupatta draped elegantly.
For Him: Pathani suit or embroidered sherwani with turban for a regal tone.
Ideal for couples who love tradition with romance.

Aman & Naina (Kal Ho Naa Ho)
Aman & Naina (Kal Ho Naa Ho)

For Her: Stylish trench coat with minimal jewellery and striking makeup.
For Him: All white outfit with charm and confidence.
Effortlessly chic look for an evening together.

Prem & Nisha (Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!)
Prem & Nisha (Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!)

For Her: Bright embroidered lehenga choli with traditional Indian jewellery.
For Him: Casual varsity jacket or relaxed outfit.
Fusion of festive tradition with casual comfort.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. Outfit ideas are inspired by Bollywood films and are not officially associated with any actors or movie productions.

