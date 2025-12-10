LIVE TV
  Top 5 Bowlers Fastest to 500 Test Wickets: Check If Any Indian Made the List

Top 5 Bowlers Fastest to 500 Test Wickets: Check If Any Indian Made the List

The list of the top five bowlers fastest to 500 Test wickets features legendary spinners and pacers who achieved the milestone with exceptional skill, consistency and match-winning performances across different eras and conditions.

Muttiah Muralitharan
1/5

Muttiah Muralitharan

Sri Lankan off-spinner, 500 Test wickets in 87 matches, unmatched turn and longevity made him the quickest ever.

Ravichandran Ashwin
2/5

Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian off-spinner, master of variations, 500 wickets in 98 Tests, exceptional strike bowler in home and overseas conditions.

Anil Kumble
3/5

Anil Kumble

India’s legendary leg-spinner, 500 wickets in 105 Tests, renowned for accuracy, bounce, and match-winning spells across formats.

Shane Warne
4/5

Shane Warne

Australian leg-spin great, 500 wickets in 108 Tests, revolutionised spin bowling with drift, turn, and tactical brilliance.

Glenn McGrath
5/5

Glenn McGrath

Australian pace spearhead, 500 wickets in 110 Tests, relied on relentless line, length, and seam movement for breakthroughs.

