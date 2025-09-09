Top 5 Bowlers To Look Out For This Asia Cup 2025
The Asian Cricket Council continues to organize the Asia Cup, one of the region’s most prestigious tournaments, and over the years has certainly mentioned India as a historical powerhouse of the competition with a long history of winning trophies and coming in with the bar very high for all of the teams. The tournament format flips flops from year to year according to the ICC calendar, and given the 2026 T20 World Cup is in India and Sri Lanka, the 2025 Asia Cup will also be a T20 format. This year’s Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates and feature eight national teams. The Asia Cup has forever been known for bowling performances that create iconic performances, and the 2025 version is likely to host some iconic bowlers of the tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah, the best fast bowler in the world, is back in Asia Cup T20s after 2016, and he will lead India’s bowling attack in the 2025 edition. Widely regarded as the king of yorkers, in sharp pace, he delivers an exceptional T20I economy of 4.54. He was the Player of the Tournament in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win and has record-breaking achievements in all formats.
Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan, the legendary leg spinner on the Afghanistan team must be a key contributor to the 2025 Asia Cup and the player has already claimed 11 wickets in the history of the tournament. An international super star, who has been successful in ICC events and franchise leagues, he was pivotal in Afghanistan making it to the semi finals of the 2024 T20 world cup.
Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf, a World Cricket one of the quickest bowlers, is a mixture of raw speed of over the mark with 145 km/h and an impressive history of eight wickets at an average of less than twenty at the Asia Cup. Since his one day debut in 2020, he has demonstrated himself a wicket taker in tournaments including the PSL with the Lahore Qalandars.
Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman ‘The Fizz’, is the best bowler in Bangladesh, with his famous cutters and slower balls, which are also essential in both the powerplays and death overs. Having four wickets in T20 Asia Cups with an economy of about 7, his experience in UAE conditions will be of additional value.
Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga, among the all time leg spinners in modern cricket, has made Sri Lanka with the first T20 World Cup hattrick and continues to be a proven match winner. His two fold talent to score wickets and very important runs are invaluable to the balance of the team.