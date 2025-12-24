LIVE TV
  Top 5 Bowlers Who Took Five Wickets in a Single Over in Cricket: Check One Indian in the List

Top 5 Bowlers Who Took Five Wickets in a Single Over in Cricket: Check One Indian in the List

At the moment, four original wicket-takers have taken multiple five-wicket overs & are all bowlers from the same country, with one of these bowlers being the only player to do so in T20I history & three of them being from 2010 (Bangladesh, India & New Zealand). I will provide you with a list of the five-oldest bowlers to have achieved five wickets in a five-wicket over.

Published By: Published: December 24, 2025 14:29:28 IST
Gede Priandana (Indonesia)
1/5

Gede Priandana (Indonesia)

Indonesia's Gede Priandana made history by becoming the only bowler to ever take five wickets in a five-wicket over in T20I cricket vs. Cambodia

Al-Amin Hossain (Bangladesh)
2/5

Al-Amin Hossain (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh's Al-Amin Hossain became the first bowler to take five wickets in a five-wicket over (which does not include the run-outs) during the 2013-2014 Victory Day Cup.

Abhimanyu Mithun (India)
3/5

Abhimanyu Mithun (India)

India's former pacer Abhimanyu Mithun became the third bowler to achieve this in T20 cricket when he achieved it in the semi-finals of the 2019-2020 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Karnataka against Haryana.

Neil Wagner (New Zealand)
4/5

Neil Wagner (New Zealand)

New Zealand's Neil Wagner took five wickets in a five-wicket over during his domestic 3-day match & has the honour of being the very first bowler to ever accomplish this across all formats of cricket.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)
5/5

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir also took five wickets in one over in the 2010 T20 World Cup, where he had two run-outs by wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal.

