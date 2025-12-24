Top 5 Bowlers Who Took Five Wickets in a Single Over in Cricket: Check One Indian in the List
At the moment, four original wicket-takers have taken multiple five-wicket overs & are all bowlers from the same country, with one of these bowlers being the only player to do so in T20I history & three of them being from 2010 (Bangladesh, India & New Zealand). I will provide you with a list of the five-oldest bowlers to have achieved five wickets in a five-wicket over.
Gede Priandana (Indonesia)
Indonesia's Gede Priandana made history by becoming the only bowler to ever take five wickets in a five-wicket over in T20I cricket vs. Cambodia
Al-Amin Hossain (Bangladesh)
Bangladesh's Al-Amin Hossain became the first bowler to take five wickets in a five-wicket over (which does not include the run-outs) during the 2013-2014 Victory Day Cup.
Abhimanyu Mithun (India)
India's former pacer Abhimanyu Mithun became the third bowler to achieve this in T20 cricket when he achieved it in the semi-finals of the 2019-2020 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Karnataka against Haryana.
Neil Wagner (New Zealand)
New Zealand's Neil Wagner took five wickets in a five-wicket over during his domestic 3-day match & has the honour of being the very first bowler to ever accomplish this across all formats of cricket.
Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir also took five wickets in one over in the 2010 T20 World Cup, where he had two run-outs by wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal.