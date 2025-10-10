LIVE TV
Top 5 Budget-Friendly Gifts to Order in Just 10 Minutes for Karwa Chauth 2025

Pressed for time but still want to make your partner feel special this Karwa Chauth 2025? Don’t worry! These five thoughtful, budget-friendly gifts can be ordered online in just 10 minutes, ensuring your celebration is full of love and surprises.

October 10, 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Personalized Mug or Cushion
Personalized Mug or Cushion

Give a custom mug or cushion with a romantic photo or quote, affordable, meaningful, and perfect for expressing love quickly.

Fresh Flower Bouquet
Fresh Flower Bouquet

Order a bouquet of fresh roses or lilies online within minutes, timeless, fragrant, and a beautiful symbol of affection and care.

Chocolate Gift Box
Chocolate Gift Box

Surprise your partner with a rich chocolate hamper, quick to order, sweet to share, and perfect for Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Couple Bracelets or Keychains
Couple Bracelets or Keychains

Buy matching bracelets or keychains, affordable, stylish, and a lovely reminder of your everlasting connection and shared memories.

Scented Candle Set
Scented Candle Set

Create a romantic ambiance with scented candles, budget-friendly, easy to order, and ideal for a warm Karwa Chauth evening.

