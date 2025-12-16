Top 5 Buys In IPL 2026 Auction: These Are The most Expensive Players| In photos
The IPL 2026 auction lived up to its hype, witnessing fierce bidding wars and record-breaking deals as franchises went all out to secure match-winners. From established international stars to young domestic sensations, these five players emerged as the biggest buys of the day, commanding massive price tags and underlining their value in T20 cricket. Here’s a look at the top five most expensive purchases of the IPL 2026 auction.
(Photo credits: All images are taken from the cricketers’ Instagram and X accounts.)
Cameron Green becomes IPL’s most expensive overseas player
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering ₹25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, making him the most expensive overseas player ever and the third-costliest buy in IPL history.
KKR splurge ₹18 crore on Matheesha Pathirana
Kolkata Knight Riders secured Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana for ₹18 crore after an intense bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2026 auction. Despite mixed recent form, Pathirana’s proven IPL pedigree made him one of the biggest buys.
Prashant Veer’s stunning ₹14.20 crore IPL breakthrough
Once a relatively unknown name, Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Prashant Veer grabbed headlines as his price soared from ₹30 lakh to ₹14.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. Chennai Super Kings secured him after fending off strong bids from Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
CSK bet big on teen sensation Kartik Sharma
Chennai Super Kings signed 19-year-old Rajasthan youngster Kartik Sharma for a whopping ₹14.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. After early bids from Mumbai Indians and a fierce contest involving KKR and LSG, CSK sealed the deal despite late interest from Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Liam Livingstone’s dramatic ₹13 crore comeback at IPL auction
After going unsold in the initial marquee sets, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone made a stunning comeback in the accelerated round, sparking a fierce bidding war before Sunrisers Hyderabad secured him for ₹13 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.