Top 5 Cars From Lando Norris’ Car Collection
British Formula One prodigy Lando Norris, along with an amazing collection of cars that embody speed and elegance. First, there is a McLaren 765LT Spider that’s a track demon and rips off 755 horses. Then we have the infamous Ferrari F40 with its knife edge road manners. He also possesses a Lamborghini Miura, which is a rare performance beast, and of course a Porsche Carrera GT that looks like a true sports car but with a massive amount of power. Lastly, he has a McLaren P1 because it is handy and it goes fast. There could also be another vehicle in Norris’ collection to be found that has a lineage all the way to his motorsport background and appreciation of high level engineering.
McLaren 765 LT
As a McLaren F1 driver, it makes sense that Norris has one of the brand's most ferocious street legal cars in his possession. The 765LT is built for the track, is lightweight in construction, and is intense in acceleration; somewhat like a racer's off roading adrenaline.
Ferrari F40
A rare treasure in Norris' non McLaren garage, the F40 combines Ferrari’s cutting edge handling with luxurious Italian style flair. It’s his go to for weekend fun drives.
Lamborghini Miura
Lando Norris has a rare Lamborghini Miura, which is a classic that is often referred to as the world’s first supercar. Because of Lando’s passion for anything vintage performance, the Miura beautifully stands out in a collection of modern heavy hitters.
Porsche Carrera GT
Lando Norris possesses a rare Porsche Carrera GT, one of the most iconic analog supercars ever built. It has a raw V10 engine, and a manual transmission, it's a natural fit with his passion for precision driving and timeless craftsmanship.
McLaren P1
Lando Norris has an immaculate McLaren P1, a hybrid hypercar combining state of the art technology with raw supercar performance. 903 hp and an F1 design, it is certainly a crown jewel in Norris' collection and a reflection of his McLaren brood.