  Top 5 Chhath Puja Ghats in Delhi: From Yamuna Ghat to Dwarka's Pochanpur

Top 5 Chhath Puja Ghats in Delhi: From Yamuna Ghat to Dwarka’s Pochanpur

Delhi has a number of major Chhath Puja ghats where devotees from all over the world conduct their prayers to the solar deity Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. The most favorite places are Yamuna Ghat (ITO), Pochanpur Ghat (Dwarka), Kudesia Ghat (Kashmere Gate), Kalindi Kunj Ghat, and Burari’s Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat, all of which are captivating with their lively rituals and a festive atmosphere.

Yamuna Ghat, ITO
Yamuna Ghat, ITO

This place is historically significant, and it is known for its rituals. This is also a very convenient place for people to come together and celebrate Chhath Puja.

Pochanpur Chhath Ghat, Dwarka Sector 23B
Pochanpur Chhath Ghat, Dwarka Sector 23B

This is a newly created festive place with tents for decoration, modern facilities, and very active local participation in the festival period.

Kudesia Ghat, Kashmere Gate
Kudesia Ghat, Kashmere Gate

Close to Civil Lines, this ghat is popular among the people from purvanchal and attracts them very much to perform morning and evening rituals.

Kalindi Kunj Ghat
Kalindi Kunj Ghat

It is a baptizing ghat on the Yamuna River which sings the tune of festive worship very loud in the near coverings.

Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat, Burari
Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat, Burari

Here, the Chhath Puja and festivals taking place are superbly organized and it even attracts the whole city to participate in the rituals and celebrations.

