Top 5 Chhath Puja Ghats in Delhi: From Yamuna Ghat to Dwarka’s Pochanpur

Delhi has a number of major Chhath Puja ghats where devotees from all over the world conduct their prayers to the solar deity Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. The most favorite places are Yamuna Ghat (ITO), Pochanpur Ghat (Dwarka), Kudesia Ghat (Kashmere Gate), Kalindi Kunj Ghat, and Burari’s Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat, all of which are captivating with their lively rituals and a festive atmosphere.