Top 5 Countries That Don’t Have an Airport and How Travelers Get There

Several countries around the world operate without an airport due to their tiny size, geography, or proximity to major international hubs. Vatican City, Monaco, San Marino, Liechtenstein, and Andorra rely on nearby airports in neighboring nations, with travelers completing their journey by road, rail, or helicopter. Despite lacking airports, these countries maintain smooth connectivity through efficient transport networks.

Tiny enclave in Rome with only a heliport for officials. Fly to Fiumicino or Ciampino, then road or train.

The French Riviera microstate lacks airport space. Use Nice Côte d’Azur, then drive, train, or take a helicopter to the heliport.

An Italian-enclosed republic has no airport; only a heliport. Fly to Rimini or Bologna, and enter by bus or car.

An alpine nation between Switzerland and Austria without an airport. Zürich Airport nearest, then the rail or bus connection.

The Pyrenees country is, largest without an airport. Barcelona or Toulouse flights, followed by a road transfer.

This information is for general reference only. Travel rules, access routes, and transportation options may change; verify details before planning your trip.

